Joe Taylor, mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, urged the provincial government — through its representative, Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith — to listen to public criticism of Bill 23 and make changes to it, at a Peterborough County council meeting Wednesday.
The omnibus Bill 23 (the More Homes Built Faster Act) was introduced by the Ontario government and passed Nov. 28, with the government’s stated intention to build 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years.
The bill would open up some green-belt land for housing development while adding new land to green-belt protection and also makes changes to municipal land use planning legislation and policies, including development charges, and responsibilities of conservation authorities.
The bill would reduce development charges by up to 25 per cent for family-sized rental units and scrap development charges for affordable housing, non-profit housing and “inclusionary zoning units.”
“I won’t get into a great debate with you about Bill 23,” said Taylor to Smith, who was attending the meeting to welcome the new county council, following the October municipal election.
“But I can tell you it’s creating a huge amount of concern within your riding and across the province.”
Taylor said the provincial government, in the past, has shown a tendency to listen and even change under public pressure.
In Peterborough, there have been at least two protest rallies against the legislation, one on Nov. 26 and one, at Smith’s office, on Dec. 3, both supported by local organizations and climate activists.
Groups such as OPIRG-Peterborough, For Our Grandchildren and Reimagine Peterborough have spoken out, as have new Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal and Coun. Joy Lachica.
“I think there are some sincere messages out there, some important messages, that are trying to be delivered by many municipalities, including Otonabee South Monaghan and the County of Peterborough, related to Bill 23, and I urge your government to listen to them, consider them and, I’m hoping, change some of that legislation,” Taylor said.
But Smith did not back down, saying, “Bill 23 will not have any negative effect on your township or in the county.”
“Let’s look at development charges,” said Smith in reply to Taylor.
“The only development charges being reduced are for affordable and accessible housing. This is where our biggest need is in the community.”
There has been a misconception about this, Smith added, noting that for higher priced homes, “those development charges are staying.”
Smith said the government wants conservation authorities to focus on watershed policies. For example, one conservation authority in the province recently objected to a property owner having a boathouse with two garage doors, he said.
“These are the things that have impeded development and impeded growth,” Smith said.
