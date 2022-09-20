St. Patrick’s Church is having a garage/boot sale alongside a family event on Friday from 12-6 p.m.
“We are trying to make it into a community event as well, giving people a chance to tour the church as it’s one of our National Historic Sites,” said Karen-Anne Cherwonogrodzky, St. Patrick’s Church social committee member.
“We held a garage sale before, and the church tours were a very popular part of it. Built in 1912, a beautiful church modelled after New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It’s a good chance to see a close-up of the stained-glass windows that were made in France.”
The church tours will be on the hour starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. There will be karaoke for 50 cents per song.
“I think lots of kids have never had a chance to do karaoke, so they can give it a try,” said Cherwonogrodzky.
Crazy Paints by Katie will be providing face painting for a fee and the Community View Lion’s Club will be there cooking up food for purchase.
So far there are 11 people who will be bringing down stuff to sell. Each one gets two stalls and can sell off the tables and/or out of the trunk of their vehicle.
The garage/boot sale will be set up in the parking lot beside the church. They pay $10 rent for the tables and 10 per cent of sales go to the church.
The face painting and the BBQ are also giving 10 per cent of their profits to the church and the funds raised will be used for various church ministries.
“Out social committee has in the past done fundraising, we helped with the roof for the rectory that was recently put on, and the floor in the kitchen downstairs,” said Cherwonogrodzky. “There is always a need for funds.”
The event is outside and will be weather dependent. Thus far the forecast is cooperating, predicting a sunny day. As it is a professional development day for both Medicine Hat’s public and Catholic school divisions, Cherwonogrodzky is hoping families will use it as an opportunity to come out and enjoy the variety of events.
Anyone interested in being a vendor or participating in the garage/boot sale can contact the church at 403-526-2265 for more information.