THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Psychologist Paul Johnston often hears emergency vehicle sirens passing by his Thunder Bay Psychology clinic and says he is conscious of how much the community relies on first responders and their sacrifices.
“A lot of the first responders are taken for granted and we don’t appreciate all that they do,” he said. “I do a lot of work with first responders as well when they have a hard time, so I’m also conscious from that perspective of how much they sacrifice, the toll it can take and I’m really grateful for them.”
Amid the cold of winter, he has been increasingly wanting to express his appreciation.
Johnston arranged with his neighbouring business, Up Shot Coffee House, to offer a free pastry and beverage to any first responder, paramedic, firefighter or police officer on Monday, Feb. 13, with Johnston picking up the tab.
Coffee shop owners Aundrea Rajamaki and Crystal Co are thrilled to open their doors to emergency workers.
Over at The Persian Man, on Central Avenue, Danny Nucci and his team will be selling blue-iced persians in support of Grace Place’s Coldest Night of the Year initiative.
“It’s very important, especially when we had the times of COVID and dollars were very slim for all fundraising organizations,” Nucci said. “It’s just our way of saying thank you to the community and getting some money forwarded to these organizations.”
From each persian sale this month, 25 cents will go to Grace Place. Last month they sold persians for the Alzheimer Society and next month persians will turn blue and yellow to raise funds for the Thunder Bay chapter of the League of Ukrainian Canadians. Hospice Northwest and the Dew Drop Inn will follow.
“And . . . there’s a dog rescue organization in between there somewhere,” laughed Nucci.
Bay Village Coffee owners Gary Mack and Alan Forbes were busy baking heart-shaped cookies that they are selling to raise funds for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s cardiac care program, Hearts at Home.
Forbes said they are doing this in recognition of their late friend Patti Hobbs.
“This is our third annual fundraising event for this and so far over the last two years, we’ve raised over $30,000,” Forbes said.
“Next month, we get to go to the hospital and dedicate a room on behalf of our friend,” added Mack. “This is very important to us. It’s part of what we built into our business and it’s so important to us to use our business to make a difference in the city. That’s what we do.”
Mack and Forbes hope to “spread love” all month with the distribution of their heart-shaped cookies “all over this whole city.”
Forbes said that proceeds from the cookie sales will help to bring cardiac surgery to Thunder Bay so people don’t have to travel to southern Ontario for it.