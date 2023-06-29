Allen Musclow, Carlow Mayo Township’s Community Fire Safety Officer and Community Emergency Management Coordinator proposed drafting and passing a Short-Term Accommodation Bylaw at the June 20 council meeting. After discussing it, council agreed, and asked Musclow to come up with a draft bylaw that they will look at and revise at their July 11 meeting and hopefully pass at their Aug. 8 meeting.
Musclow brought up his recommendation for a Short-Term Accomodation Bylaw at the June 20 meeting of Carlow Mayo Township council, as short-term accommodations like AirB&Bs, cottages, cabins, bed and breakfasts, etc. are not regulated as hotels are with regard to fire safety, and those regulations vary across different jurisdictions. As CEMC, his proposal would decrease the possibility of fire-related injuries, increase fire and life safety measures and aid in the early detection of any fire in these short-term accommodations, especially considering that Carlow Mayo does not have its own fire department and relies on the MNDMNRF to put out any fires. Under the provincial Fire Protection and Prevention Act, it is incumbent on municipalities to ensure that these home sharing dwellings are as safe as possible from potential fires and that they comply with the Ontario Fire Code.
This proposed bylaw would mandate additional fire and life safety measures in short-term accommodations such as; having fire extinguishers located near fire hazards (stove, fireplace) at a minimum of one per level, additional smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in every room inside and outside all sleeping areas, alarms will be interconnected if possible at the discretion of the Community Fire Safety Officer, a fire escape floor plan posted in clearly visible areas, designated smoking areas, designated campfire areas, and annual inspections by the CFSO. These mandated measures would apply to short-term accommodations, which means any dwelling unit used to provide sleeping accommodations for any rental period less than 28 consecutive days in exchange for payment. This would include but is not limited to cottages, cabins, and bed and breakfasts. More information can be found at the National Fire Protection Association website at www.nfpa.org/education.
Jenny Snider, the CAO/clerk, told The Bancroft Times that Musclow had started work on the bylaw.
“But we are only planning on taking a rough draft for [council’s] consideration to the July 11 meeting,” she says. “He will then make any revisions necessary and hopefully have it ready for passing during our August 8 meeting.”