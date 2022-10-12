A motion to prevent connecting Adelaide Metcalfe’s Centre Road business corridor with Strathroy-Caradoc’s water and sewer services has been filed in court, according to the acclaimed mayor of Adelaide Metcalfe.
“Strathroy-Caradoc brought forward a court application to prevent us from connecting to the system. Specifically, to prevent the previously committed connections to properties situated along the Centre Road of Adelaide Metcalfe, resulting in a risk of claims from the property owners along the Centre Road in Adelaide Metcalfe,” said soon-to-be-mayor Susan Clarke.
Centre Road is a major source of tax revenue for Adelaide Metcalfe, and an area designated for much more commercial growth.
“Through Strathroy-Caradoc’s court application, Adelaide Metcalfe vigorously continues to defend the businesses, the taxpayers and the Township. Adelaide Metcalfe has had some success in that we were able to get a number of already-approved developments connected to the (Strathroy-Caradoc) municipal system through court order,” said Clarke.
Clarke also took the opportunity ahead of the all-candidates forum Oct. 6 to clarify her Township’s position and history dealing with the Strathroy-Caradoc servicing agreement for Centre Road.
Clarke said there is what she described as misinformation floating around on the failed negotiations to keep the business strip on the north end of Strathroy connected to Strathroy-Caradoc’s water and sewer system.
“Adelaide Metcalfe has done everything reasonable to bring Strathroy-Caradoc to the table,” said Clarke to those gathered at the Kerwood firehall.
A number of incumbent candidates running for Strathroy-Caradoc council said at the debates held in September that it was Adelaide Metcalfe that was holding up the process, which is why they said the servicing agreement is in front of the Ontario Land Tribunal. A hearing date for the case has not yet been published.
“Adelaide Metcalfe attempted a number of times to sit down with Strathroy-Caradoc but was unable. This brought Adelaide Metcalfe to request arbitration through the Ontario Land Tribunal. Adelaide Metcalfe continues to try to solve this matter amongst the parties, but Strathroy-Caradoc is unwilling to discuss outside of the court proceedings, and that position continues,” said Clarke.
Another complaint from incumbent councillors at Strathroy-Caradoc’s ward one debate was that Adelaide Metcalfe had not raised taxes to pay for the increased costs of servicing Centre Road.
Keeping taxes low was a source of pride for incumbent councillors at Adelaide Metcalfe’s forum in Kerwood.
“We have been and continue to pay for all of our impacts and responsibilities upon the system. Specifically, Adelaide Metcalfe is not in arrears with respect to paying its obligations — we’re paid in full,” Clarke told the crowd at the forum.
How much the bill for services should be from Strathroy-Caradoc to Adelaide Metcalfe is a point of disagreement between the neighbouring local governments.
“We cannot support unnecessary and inappropriate costs placed onto taxpayers,” said Clarke.
She finished with a call for Strathroy-Caradoc to come to the table.
“We … publicly advise Strathroy-Caradoc that Adelaide Metcalfe is willing to sit down and negotiate a resolution to this matter outside of the court process — saving considerable cost to both municipalities — and working towards a path forward for the economic development in this area.
“We look forward to working with the new Strathroy-Caradoc council, and to work better together in building a stronger partnership,” concluded Clarke.