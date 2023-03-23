Residents of Silverton shouldn’t worry about the safety of the village’s drinking water, despite the fact the system hasn’t been following provincial monitoring and reporting standards, the community’s mayor says.
“As far as we know the water’s fine,” said Colin Ferguson. “We’re awaiting test results. I’m still drinking it, my six-to-eight glasses a day.”
A public notice from the Village earlier this month said a review of the water system operations found “non-compliance with provincial water regulations and deficiencies in operations processes.”
“Presently, Interior Health has not recommended a boil water advisory,” the village notice stated. “Silverton water is safe to drink and no action is needed for residents.”
Ferguson was reticent to talk details about the problems found in the water system operations review, but said water testing simply hasn’t been done for months.
“It was less than a year,” he told the Valley Voice. “I think not since last October.”
The Village says it is working with Interior Health, and action has been taken to assess and maintain the safety of the water system.
Interior Health says it has not completed an inspection of the Silverton water system and is in contact with the local government.
“The local environmental health officer is collecting chemical samples and collecting information about the water systems in the area,” a spokesperson for the IH department told the Valley Voice. “At this time, the water system has a ‘No Advisory Rating’ on the Interior Health Water Advisories online map (https://drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/advisorymap/)."
A 'No Advisory' rating means there are no local warnings that have been issued.
Ferguson said the Village has asked Nakusp’s public works department to take over monitoring and maintenance of the system while it tries to get back into compliance with provincial water health regulations.
“A thorough operations review will be initiated to ensure best practices are followed going forward and procedures are implemented,” the public notice promised.
The problem has also affected the rest of the Village’s operations.
“Due to staff shortages and multiple safety audits being conducted, the Village has experienced some disruptions in services,” the notice said. “We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we look into potential staffing solutions to help streamline operations.”
About 200 people live in Silverton, located on the shores of Slocan Lake.