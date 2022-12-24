Staff at the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands presented draft operating and capital budgets for 2023 to council for information recently.
The proposed residential property tax rate is .00486, which would keep TLTI's as the second-lowest tax rate in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, behind Athens Township. This increase for TLTI, is an increase of .0002757, which equates to $27.57 per $100,000 of assessment, said staff.
To combat the capital infrastructure deficit through this budget, there’s been a focus on the increase in capital transfers to reserves, with the hope the township can keep its financial plan sustainable for the next eight years or so, staffers added in their presentation to council.
A proposal of transfers to capital reserve funds increase by $640,000, or roughly 33 per cent, was noted.
The township’s gross revenue and expenses have increased by $1.2 million. That, plus other increased revenues, results in a net levy increase of $696,600.
“The main driver in a lot of this increase is the transfers to capital,” said Jessica Thain, the township’s deputy treasurer.
The township’s gross municipal budget for 2023 is proposed at $15.5 million, an increase of $1,224,400, resulting in a net levy requirement of $11.476 million.
"The estimated tax rate increase for our portion of the rate based on these figures is six per cent," said Thain.
For TLTI’s 2023 revenue budget, most revenue comes from property taxes, at $11.576 million, followed by $1,626,800 from grants (including $450,000 in capital).
Based on what the township received this year in casino revenue from Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands – roughly $800,000, which is still much lower than pre-COVID days, with one more payment to come before the end of the year – the casino revenue line item is proposed to be increased from $400,000 to $700,000.
Salaries and related costs take the biggest piece of the township’s 2023 operating budget pie, with 32 per cent of the budget, or about $5 million. The next highest portion is transfers to reserves, which is $3.2 million. Expenses like fuel, truck maintenance, materials needed for public works to complete road work, and other such items, sits at $3 million.
For TLTI’s 2023 budgeted expenses, the biggest area is operations and infrastructure, at 26 per cent, or about $4 million; followed by the taxation and non-departmental budget, at 23 per cent, or $3.6 million, of which, $3.2 million are transfers to capital reserves.
