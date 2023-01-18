One of the many things the Taber and District Chamber of Commerce does at the beginning of every new year is announce the nominees for Employee of the Year. This year’s four nominees are Crystal Ackroyd for IG Wealth Management, Karen Ivan for AB Sugar Beet Growers, Megan Moline for Taber Public Library, and Bre Tilleman for Taber Container Depot. Each of these individuals spoke on what it was like to be nominated as Employee of the Year.
“It was just a lovely feeling,” said Ackroyd. “I don’t know how to explain it. I’ve never been nominated for something like that before. It was just really nice to know that my boss sees the value in my work.”
“I would have to say that I was both surprised and honoured, asking myself how this came about and who would have nominated me,” said Ivan.
“When I found out I was nominated for Employee of the Year I was surprised. I didn’t expect it at all,” said Moline. “It’s really sweet and it means a lot that my manager Chris even thought of me.”
“I was completely shocked,” said Tilleman. “For one, I never heard of it before and two well it was just shocking. ‘What me? No, way!’”
One of these nominees will be recognized as Employee of the Year at the chamber’s annual dinner, which will be occurring on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Each of the nominees shared what they thought were some of the key aspects that led them to being nominated as Employee of the Year.
“I think what led me to being nominated is that I try to be as helpful as possible to my manager, coworkers, and every patron I interact with on a daily basis,” said Moline. “I try my best to help in any way I can to keep things running smoothly and make the library a place people enjoy being.”
“I do my best to find solutions and I show up early and stay late,” said Ackroyd.
“I think I’m just a super hard worker,” said Tilleman. “I just think that I’m the face of the bottle depot everybody knows me, and I get everything done.”
“We are a small office, with a team of only 2.5 full-time staff members,” said Ivan, “We all take on a variety of tasks and are kept very busy. With our executive director away from the office a large part of the time attending meetings and conferences, that leaves it up to myself to keep the office open and running on a daily basis. I guess my reliability and willingness to take on any task that is thrown my way may have been contributing factors.”
To end things off each of the nominees, also spoke about their employers.
“I honestly think he’s one of the best things and people that has ever happened to me,” said Tilleman. “When I first started here — I’ve been here for 10 years — I had a different employer show me the way, but he really guided me on this path of excellence. Here at the bottle depot, we have a thing called living below and above the line. The line is blame, excuses, and denial. If you live above the line it’s ownership, accountability, and responsibility. That is just something that I have practiced for my work life and my home life. It has just steered me to excellence.”
“I would really like to thank my employer and I hope she knows how much I truly appreciate her nominating me,” said Moline. “She has been a fantastic manager. Along with all my other amazing coworkers, I wouldn’t want to work with anybody else.”
“Oh, he is fantastic I think everyone needs a Tyrel McLelland in their life,” said Ackroyd. “As either a personal individual in their life or as someone that they’re working with. He is just a joy and a very positive person to be around, and I feel blessed to be his employee.”
“I would like to thank my employer for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to learn and grow within my role,” said Ivan.