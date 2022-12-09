BROCKTON – A delegation consisting of Shannon Wood and Gary Napper, of the Cargill and Greenock Swamp Promotional Committee, updated council on this year’s swamp tours.
Wood said that although the group wasn’t able to continue with Margaret’s Mercantile this past summer, swamp tours were able to continue, and proved more popular than ever.
She thanked the municipality for assisting with the tours’ success.
“The municipality was just fantastic,” she said.
There were some hurdles to cross, of course. Margaret’s Mercantile proved to be a “victim of its own success.” The volunteers with the group went into two separate buildings, and cleaned them up in exchange for free rent – and both buildings subsequently were sold. The group was unable to find a place for Margaret’s Mercantile this past summer but there are hopes for next year.
There were three swamp tours this summer, including the new Great Bank Heist.
“For the first time, we did a little advertising,” said Wood. “I always knew exactly when the papers were distributed because the phone would start ringing.”
She explained that the whole idea is to have fun. Of course, the main attraction is the swamp, but there are other attractions – the Chepstow Inn and the old Walkerton Jail, for example. And the food is a major attraction.
So is the hamlet of Cargill itself. The day of the great “robbery,” Wood said she was surprised to see people lined up along the street to watch.
And then there’s the bridge – a lovely, historic bridge that’s an attraction on its own.
“I’m glad it’s been repaired,” said Wood.
Coun. Tim Elphick said, “Thank you for all your hard work... showcasing local attractions,” he said. “It shows what a small group can do.”
Mayor Chris Peabody commented that “problems with one of our boards” meant he had to “make a few phone calls.” He said he expects better co-operation.
He further commented that the Greenock Swamp “is an amazing spot for hiking and it’s great this group is showcasing this.”
Capitals request assistance
A second delegation, Bryn Maus and Mike Scott from the Walkerton Capitals Jr. C Hockey Club, made a request for financial support from the municipality in the form of a refund for ice time.
They noted that since a group of five local residents “obtained executive oversight” of the team this year, attendance at games has skyrocketed – an average of 350 people per game, compared to a handful.
The group has been able to rebrand the former Hawks to the Walkerton Capitals to align with the successful minor hockey organization, and has held special events including Hockey Day in Walkerton.
The organization supports local businesses and the community, and has contributed both a new Walkerton Capitals logo centre ice, and a renovated coaches’ room and equipment rooms (at a cost of about $10,000). In addition, the organization is providing upgrades to the media room, donates “gently used” equipment to local teams and players, and strives to promote the community.
What the group is asking for is for the municipality to waive auditorium rental fees for the season ($2,898.50), reduce corkage fees by 50 per cent, and make an adjustment in the ice rental rate from adult prime time to the youth rate.
Council had a number of questions, first, about whether other communities offer such financial assistance.
Peabody suggested accepting the request for information, and putting the matter in the budget for further discussion and a decision. He further said “how impressed we are” with what the group has accomplished.