The secret to Pipestone Hills Golf Course maintaining its cleanliness, and spotless greens and fairways are because of its workers, said Golf Club President Jason Miller.
“The employees and the members, if there’s garbage on the course whether you’re a member or not, people pick it up,” said Miller.
“The people who work here pay attention to detail. People who work here take pride in it, right from the club house staff to the person washing the dishes to the guy cutting the greens to the guy cutting new holes, it takes everyone to make this place run in a town like Moosomin.”
As the staff and golf club board members prepare for the facility’s participation in Communities in Bloom, Miller said they have been taking extra care of the course.
“We’re probably going to show the judges how we acquire water for the course here,” said Miller.
“We have a pump in Moosomin lake and irrigation throughout the entire course. That’s what keeps it lush and beautiful as it is out here.”
The environmental aspect of the entire golf course is important to the staff, said Miller.
“Everything out here is basically lake water, rain water. An average of probably six million gallons of water a year that we pull from the lake which is metered and reported, but it goes into the ground, it goes into the creek. Everything recycles itself,” he said.
When the judges come on July 18 and 19, Miller said he is aiming to show them how unique Moosomin’s golf course is.
“I want them to see stuff they’ve never seen or expect to see for a town our size,” he said.
“For them to tell their friends, to tell their relatives, to get the word out. It’s a bit of secret here I think, but anyone from Moosomin or anyone who golfs here and is a member they’re well aware and that’s why they keep coming back.”
The golf course has nine holes and is 2,952 yards. Its current club house was built five years ago and has been utilized well by the community.
Miller said people use the course all of the time for seminars and conferences to golf tournaments, birthday celebrations, company anniversaries, weddings, family reunions, or private get-together golf events.
He was asked what he thinks makes Pipestone Hills Golf Course different than other community golf courses.
“The location. The only thing we’re missing is that we’re not located by town, but that could be a hinderance,” he said.
“But, people look past that and make the drive out whether it’s for a meal in the morning on the weekends, or supper with their friends at night and they’re not even golfing they just come here to take in the views and see some people.
“Golfers make the trip out here just because it’s worth it.”