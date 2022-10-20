Voters in the Slocan Valley might be split up into two separate provincial ridings if the recommendations of BC’s Electoral Boundaries Commission are accepted.
A review underway by the commission recommends the northern part of the valley, including Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton, be merged into a riding named Kootenay Central. The valley south of Silverton would remain in Kootenay West, which will be expanded to include Christina Lake.
Those are just some of the 71 changes to 87 ridings recommended by the commission reviewing the province’s electoral boundaries, which began its work in the fall of 2021. Since then, it’s held 50 public meetings, online town halls, and consulted via survey and email. One of the three commissioners, Linda Tynan, is a municipal government consultant who lives in the West Kootenay.
Downsizing mulled
The Commission said the Kootenays hasn’t been growing as fast as other parts of the province, and they mulled over the idea of reducing the number of ridings in the region from four to three.
However, they said it “quickly became clear that fewer ridings would create even greater barriers to effective representation by making it harder for constituents and their MLAs to interact.
“In addition to the challenging transportation routes, some of which require ferry travel, the area faces severe seasonal weather,” they noted. “Internet and cellular connectivity is limited outside of the larger centres and we heard that these networks often do not extend to rural homes.”
The solution the commissioners came up with was to tweak the boundaries mostly internally. That had the needed effect of bringing the populations of the four ridings closer in line to the provincial standard.
“Our proposed electoral boundary adjustments reduce the differences between the populations of each of this area’s ridings, and bring the population of all four districts within the usual deviation range,” the report says.
Proposed riding changes
The proposed changes to the Kootenay provincial ridings are as follows.
The riding of Nelson-Creston is getting a new name and new communities in the proposal. It would be called ‘Kootenay Central’ and would add the northern Slocan Valley (Silverton-New Denver area) and Nakusp, Trout Lake and Galena Bay to the current riding centres of Nelson, Creston, and Salmo.
“We propose changing the name of this electoral district from Nelson-Creston to Kootenay Central to reflect its many communities,” the commissioners say.
While Kootenay West retains its name in the proposal, it would lose the northern part of the riding to Kootenay Central, as mentioned. It would gain Christina Lake to the west to make up for the lost population, as well as retain Castlegar, Rossland, Trail and the Arrow Lakes communities south of Nakusp. There have been some small areas added in the South Slocan-Shoreacres area to the riding, shifting from Kootenay Central.
The Columbia-Revelstoke area was already massive, and is proposed to be expanded so it runs from Revelstoke, down through Golden, to the outskirts of Cranbrook, to increase the riding population. Kootenay East, which includes the bulk of the city Cranbrook, remains unchanged except for losing that part of its northern section to Columbia-Revelstoke.
Public hearings
With the release of the report, the commission’s work enters its final phase, with a final round of public consultations.
“The Commission encourages British Columbians to read our recommendations and share their views,” a news release from the Province states. “The Commission will consider amending its recommendations in light of the input it receives.”
A public meeting was scheduled for Nelson on October 20 at noon. There are virtual hearings on October 21 and November 8. Visit https://bcebc.ca/ for details, and to find out how to provide feedback online, or by writing to the commission directly by email or post. All public input must be received by midnight on November 22, 2022.
The commission’s final report must be released by April 3, 2023.