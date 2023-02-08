Family Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of exciting events taking place in Swan Hills to celebrate this special occasion! Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events happening in the Hills this Family Day:
Weekend Events
· Family Ice Fishing Weekend: Try out ice fishing at the many local lakes without having to buy a fishing license from Feb. 18 – 20. Just make sure that you are fishing at a body of water with an open fishing season. Please remember to stay safe on the ice!
· Public and Family Swim Times At The Pool: The Swan Hills Swimming Pool is open Family Day weekend with a Public Swim on Saturday (1:00 - 3:00 PM) and Sunday (2:00 – 3:30 PM) and a Family Swim on Sunday (4:00 – 5:30 PM). Regular admission fees apply.
Monday
· Breakfast At The 50+: Offered from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Adults - $8; Children (6 – 10) - $5; Children (0 – 5) – Free. Sponsored by the 50+ volunteers.
· Cardboard Sled Derby: The only building materials allowed are tape and cardboard. Helmets are encouraged. There will be prizes for the Best Spill, Most Creative, Fastest Sled, and Farthest Ride. Register from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. The races start at 1:00 PM. Sponsored by the Swan Hills Family Resource Network.
· Bon Fire & Hot Chocolate: Warm up at the bonfire with a nice cup of hot chocolate beginning at 1:00 PM. Sponsored by the Swan Hills Fire Department.
· Mario Kart Tournament And Big Games: Put your Mario Kart skills to the test. Who will come out on top? If video games aren’t your thing, have some fun with giant Jenga and giant Connect Four. From 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Sponsored by the Swan Hills Municipal Library.
· Chili And A Bun: Enjoy free chilli and a bun from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Sponsored by Swan Hills FCSS
· Obie For Seniors: Try interactive games and activities with friends with the new Obie system. From 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Sponsored by Swan Hills FCSS
· Crib and Board Games For Seniors: Have a great time playing crib and board games. From 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Sponsored by Swan Hills FCSS
· Family Skate: Enjoy some family time on the ice for free. From 1:00 – 5:00 PM. Sponsored by the Town of Swan Hills.