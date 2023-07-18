The Highway 11 overpass on Highway 534 in Powassan now bears the name of a fallen OPP officer who served the community during the early 1960s.
The ceremony dedicating the bridge to Constable Patrick Clayton Armstrong took place in the community Tuesday afternoon.
The event heard from several high ranking dignitaries including OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.
Kerzner said it was an honour to be at an event to officially recognize a fallen officer.
The Solicitor General said it's officers like Armstrong who helped keep Ontario safe and the bridge now named after him “reminds us of a person who lived”.
Kerzner said “every life tells a story” adding the “legacy we leave is important because it speaks to who we are and were”.
Kerzner said although words will never suffice to express the sorrow of Armstrong's death, he won't be forgotten and the Constable Patrick Clayton Armstrong Memorial Bridge ensures he's not forgotten.
Commissioner Carrique said police officers are driven by the communities they serve and having dedication ceremonies, like the one for Armstrong, are important because they “help preserve the memory of a fallen officer”.
Armstrong lost his life on September 11th, 1961 while patrolling Highway 11 in his cruiser when a bull moose suddenly appeared on the roadway resulting in a motor vehicle collision.
Armstrong was born in Swastika, near Kirkland Lake on October 19th, 1924.
During World War II he was a gunner in the Armoured Division of the Canadian Armed Forces in England and elsewhere in Europe.
After the war he returned to Kirkland Lake where he got a job working for Northern Telephone before becoming an underground gold miner at the Wright-Hargreaves Mine in Kirkland Lake.
He joined the OPP on April 16th 1959 and first served in Kirkland Lake before heading to the Powassan OPP detachment two years later.
Armstrong was only 38 when he died leaving behind his wife and four young children.
One of his surviving children, Valerie Armsrong, was at the bridge dedication ceremony and she told the Nugget she and her family were very appreciative of all the time and effort the OPP put into the dedication event.
“Throughout the years the OPP never forgot us as a family and that means a lot to us”, she said.
“This was such an act of kindness that we won't forget.”
In addition to the overpass being dedicated to the fallen officer, the Ministry of Transportation gave the family a framed picture recognizing July 18th, 2023 as the day the bridge was officially dedicated to Armstrong.
Valerie Armstrong's sister Debbie also attended the ceremony while their sister Lori watched through zoom.
The sisters' brother Kevin passed away two years ago and Armstrong's wife passed away in 2007.
Extended family and long-time friends of the family also attended the ceremony.
Ontario began to allow bridges and other structures to be dedicated to the memory of fallen police officers beginning in 2002 and since then 74 provincial highway structures now bear the names of fallen police officers.