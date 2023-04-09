Yardwork season is here, and the County of Dufferin has begun making the rounds to collect bags.
Yard waste collection started in Orangeville and rural areas at the start of the week, Apr. 3.
Beginning the week of Apr. 10 in the urban areas of Shelburne and Grand Valley and rural subdivisions, including Mansfield, Mansfield Ski Hill area, Horning’s Mills, Bretton Estates, and Marsville will have collections.
A map of the yard waste collection areas can be found at dufferincounty.ca.
Yard waste collection will start on the Monday of each designated collection week and continue until the entire area is complete. The county said pickups might take a few days or require collection on a different day than the regularly scheduled waste collection days.
Residents are asked to place yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled week to ensure the bags are picked up.
Those who live in rural areas are reminded that yard waste is collected on a monthly call-in basis. To be added to the list, residents must contact GFL at 1-888-941-3345 ext. 1 at least one week in advance.
Set of Requirements:
Residents must place yard waste in paper bags, open labelled containers or bundles. Dufferin Waste also provides yellow yard waste stickers for personal containers, which can be received by contacting Dufferin Waste at 519-941-2816 ext. 2620 or emailing dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca.
Up to 20 bags, containers or bundles can be placed out for each collection. Each bag, container or bundle should not exceed 125 litres (33 gallons), 20kg (44lbs), or 1.25m (4 feet). Bundles must be secured with twines. Plastic bags are not permitted.
Yard waste will be collected until November.