Tudor and Cashel Township council discussed the inaugural 6B Roads Ad Hoc Committee meeting they had on June 21 at their July 4 meeting. Mayor Dave Hederson also submitted a report with recommendations from that meeting to provide winter maintenance to the township’s Class 6B roads. After discussing it, council decided to pass motions that approve the policy change to provide this winter maintenance, replace the current township pickup with a new one better suited to provide winter maintenance on these roads, and to approve township resources to do this work, except East Road, which is to be contracted out. Council approved these motions and Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, will bring back an amended Minimum Maintenance Bylaw at the August council meeting. She will also investigate whether the zoning on the Class 6B roads properties needs to be changed due to this policy change.
According to the minutes contained within the July 4 agenda package, the June 12 Class 6B Ad Hoc Committee meeting had 40 to 50 constituents present and Hederson said there was a productive dialogue on the winter maintenance of these roads going forward. With winter maintenance on Class 6 Roads being municipal policy currently, the township uses Class 5 regulations for their winter standards on these roads; Egan Creek Road, Beaver Creek Lane, Old Hastings Road, East Road, North Jordan Lake Road, South Steenburg Lake Road and Moores Lane.
For Egan Creek Road, the discussion resolved that the township would continue to plow to Mephisto Landing, manage the safety concerns put forward by the roads crew and change the MMS policy to reflect this change. For Beaver Creek Lane, the township will plow to number 54 on the road, and leave 0.1 kilometres before the bridge which will be plowed by the private property owner’s contractor. For Old Hastings Road, with concerns regarding the state of the road as well as Glanmire Bridge weight restrictions, the township will reach out to the current contractor who does this stretch of road. For East Road, the township’s current equipment is not capable of maintaining the road, so it will be contracted out. For North Jordan Lake Road, the width issues of the road, the top of the hill and the turnaround present a problem and Carrol will get an estimate to correct them. However, with the purchase of a sander, the township pickup could possibly plow this road. For South Steenburg Lake Road and Moores Lane, contracting out the work is currently the option but if the township can replace their current ¾ tonne pickup with a 2 ½ tonne pickup with a plow, dump box and sander, they can do the work themselves going forward.
Hederson presented his report to council at the July 4 meeting, with the recommendations from the committee meeting and three motions for council to consider passing. The primary recommendation was for a policy change to call for the provision of winter maintenance on the township’s Class 6B Roads and to direct Carrol to bring to council an amended Minimum Maintenance Bylaw for the August 1 council meeting.
Hederson reveals in his report that following the June 12 committee meeting, he had detailed and productive follow up conversations with Glenn Hagerman on how to best implement this policy change. While implementation would be easy if they could deploy their existing tandem trucks into winter service on these roads, the differing states of road maintenance and health and safety concerns do not make that feasible in the short-term. While consideration was given to contracting out the work entirely or trying to do the work with their two ¾ tonne pickups, ultimately they decided to sell the 2017 ¾ tonne pickup and replace it with a 2023 2 ½ tonne pickup with plow, dump box and sander, better suited to providing the winter maintenance to these Class 6B Roads and would have year round utility. The cost for this replacement would be approximately $85,000 but if it goes 10 per cent or more above that, supplemental council approval is needed. Hederson made convincing arguments for this expenditure to council in his report.
Some of the 6B roads in question need long-term road improvements to make the township equipment able to accomplish their winter maintenance tasks, like South Steenburg Lake Road and Moores Lane. Beaver Creek Lane is currently plowed to number 30 along the road, and is privately plowed beyond and over the privately owned bridge. The new plan is to plow it to number 54, and leave a 0.1-kilometre section before the bridge, which would continue to be plowed privately, at the landowner’s request.
Councillor Jerry Chadwick had some concerns with liability issues and signage regarding the O.1 kilometre section that the township wouldn’t be maintaining, but Hederson and Councillor Brent Taylor felt that risk was low and as Hederson said, if there was only 0.1 kilometres out of the 6.6 kilometres of Class 6B roads that presented an issue, he “didn’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water” or negate the whole policy change because of it. In terms of signage, the appropriate signs will be erected to warn drivers that the roads are privately maintained and to use at their own risk.
If the policy change was implemented this year, Carrol would notify MPAC of the change for these Class 6B Roads so they could update their 2024 assessed values. Hederson says there is approximately $31.7 million of taxable assessed value on these roads, and at the current mill rate of 0.7888 per cent that works out to $250,000 of current tax revenue.
“And with an estimated 10 per cent lift in assessed values the township is looking at approximately $25,000 of incremental revenue to offset the costs of implementing this policy change,” he says.
Council subsequently passed the motion to approve the policy change to provide winter maintenance for these Class 6B Roads and to direct Carrol to bring back an amended Minimum Maintenance Bylaw to the August meeting, to approve tendering for the disposal and replacement of their 2017 pickup with a 2023 pickup with a plow, dump box and sander for the coming winter season, and to approve township resources to plow these Class 6B roads, except for East Road, which will be contracted out.
Tudor and Cashel’s chief building official Scott Richardson had a question near the end of the discussion about whether there would be rezoning implications to this policy change for the 6B roads, as they are currently on seasonally serviced roads and will henceforth be on year-round serviced roads. Carrol thought rezoning was possibly necessary and would look into it, and Hederson directed her to do so and bring that information to the August council meeting.
Hederson acknowledged that there was no question they had things they needed to work on.
“But we needed to get this policy change in place and we needed to get ourselves a fighting chance of executing that by doing a replacement of the ¾ tonne pickup.”