BELLEVILLE – Evelyn Shakell exudes enthusiasm.
And it’s no wonder, what with coming off of her second straight silver medal at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations basketball championships, where she and her Nicholson Crusaders nearly ran the table in Walkerton, coming up just short in the final.
"It was really fun. We played five games at OFSAA and we won all of them except for the final game,” the 15-year-old Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident said in an interview at the Quinte Mall following her team’s latest triumph.
“It was a pretty cool experience to have two silvers at OFSAA with the same team,” she added.
Shakell’s list of athletic accomplishments also includes playing for the Belleville Spirits rep basketball club, of which she’s been a longtime member, as well as the Belleville Bulldogs rugby club. Oh, and she’s an Ontario Summer Indigenous Games gold medallist.
“That was a really, really cool experience,” Shakell said, reflecting on the magical opening ceremonies and overall experience. Shakell was a member of the Kenhtè:ke Wolves U-16 women’s club, which won gold in basketball at the event, hosted at the University of Ottawa in July.
“It was coolest thing ever,” Shakell said, beaming about not only her athletic success, but about how proud being involved in the Indigenous Games made her feel. “Going to Quinte Mohawk School for three years of my life is one of my favourite things about myself, my culture and just learning about it is fantastic. That's just such an amazing thing to me.”
Her father, former Canadian Football League draft pick Justin Shakell, is a teacher at Quinte Mohawk School and clearly an influence on the young athletic star’s life.
Last year, Justin Shakell was named one of the inaugural recipients of the Canadian Football League Alumni Association Indigenous Champion Award, an extension of the CFL’s Diversity is Strength strategy.
“We went to (the) banquet and being able to listen to him speak about our culture and him speaking Mohawk, actually knowing the language, it sends chills down my spine,” she said, beaming with pride. “He’s a pretty cool guy. I love my culture.”
Not only that, Shakell said, she also really loves her home.
“It’s the coolest thing ever living on the reserve, close to everything.”
While not yet fluent, Shakell says she does speak Mohawk.
“My brother will come home singing Christmas songs, but in Mohawk,” she said with a smile. “It's the cutest thing ever. It's just so, so hard to explain how much (my culture) means to me, means to my family, means to the people around me.
“I tell people that I went to a school where instead of learning French like most other schools, I learned Mohawk,” she beamed. “When people ask me to speak Mohawk, I just love to. It's one of the things that I love doing. It's just such a huge part of my life now. When I was younger, I wasn't as connected to it. I knew some of the words because my dad taught me, but going (to Quinte Mohawk), learning the language and now knowing it and knowing the teachings and telling our stories … I just love it.”
Next up for the energetic and well spoken teen is, you guessed it, more athletics.
“I’m playing rep for the Spirits, (which will) end in May,” she said. “Then I’m planning on playing rugby (for) the Bulldogs in the summer. And basketball. Basketball has always been a huge part of my life. I’m trying out for North American Indigenous Games,” which take place next summer in Halifax.
Oh, and more culture.
“I'm going to take the English class, which is Indigenous. The Indigenous English course that's offered is now mandatory, which is really cool,” she said, adding that she’s also excited for an Indigenous arts class and has an eye on more language classes and dreams of post-secondary Indigenous studies at either Trent or Queen’s University.
