Monday hits differently. It’s the day when many people feel lazy —- but not for the Columbia Valley Metís Association (CVMA) because it’s the day when they desire to discuss their culture and traditions.
The association celebrates Pawahikayhk (harvest) or Harvest Walk on the first and third Monday of every month.
Monica Fisher, president of the CVMA, said the public event is an “opportunity to meet with our elders and meet with our community members to find out more information about who the Metís are, as well as grow our community.”
The gathering is about learning ethnobotany, traditional wild food and medicine with Kalista Pruden — an environmental educator and one of the board directors of CVMA. Fisher added that the two-hour event has been happening for the last three years. There were more than 25 people who attended this year.
“[They all] walked around the Lillian Johnson Canyon area … and [Kalista] taught about traditional medicines and edible plants,” Fisher said.
Fisher explained that it was an opportunity for family and friends to gather. There were games, food, and much more. This event is about connecting with the community and helping specific individuals with their application process for citizenship.
Fisher noted the whole point of this gathering is to “celebrate Metís culture.” She plans to continue the event for years to come. The next gathering will be on May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. For people who are interested they can meet at Lake Lillian parking lot. She invites everyone to attend.
For more information, visit: http://www.columbiavalleymetis.ca/
