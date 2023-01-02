ST. MARY’S — The president of the St. Mary’s River Association says the fact that the Archibald Lake area of St. Mary’s has been overlooked for provincial wilderness protection five times in less than three years “should be concerning to Nova Scotians.”
In a letter dated December 14 to Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change Tim Halman, Scott Beaver noted that while the St. Mary’s River Association “fully supports” the province’s recent designation of six new nature reserves and expansion of seven wilderness areas, “I am requesting once again … on behalf of my board of directors and membership … that you and the Department of Environment take the necessary steps to officially finalize the protection of the Archibald Lake Wilderness Area.”
In a statement on December 12, the provincial government announced an investment of $20 million to “help protect more of Nova Scotia’s land and water designating another 9,300 hectares of Crown land for the benefit of Nova Scotians and the environment.”
The measures – which included 800 hectares of mature forests, wetlands, lakes and waterways in the Sackville River Wilderness area – encompassed ecological sites announced as new nature reserves at Barneys River, Big Meadow Brook, Cherry Hill Beach, Glendyer, Les Caps, and Porcupine Brook. The Expanded wilderness areas included: Eastern Shore Islands, Economy River, Eigg Mountain-James River, Medway Lakes, Middle River Framboise, Portapique River and Wentworth Valley. Absent from the lists was
The Journal was unable to reach the Department of Environment and Climate Change for comment by press time, but in July, the CBC noted that Halman was concentrating on protecting land identified in the 2013 Parks and Protected Areas Plan. “There’s lots of discussions taking place, but on this particular file no decision has been made as of yet,” he told the CBC at the time about the Archibald Lake tract.
In his letter to Halman, Beaver said, “We were delighted to hear you feel land conservation is essential for Nova Scotia’s environmental health, economic growth and prosperity as well as how important protecting areas plays an essential role in fighting climate change and helping conserver the province’s biodiversity, [but] Archibald Lake has great significance to the river system and the ecology in the area is astonishing.”
He added: “Monday’s announcement makes the fifth land protection this province has seen since Archibald Lake Wilderness Area was brought forward in 2020. Overlooked five times should be concerning for Nova Scotians. I can tell you it certainly is for our membership and the residents of St. Mary’s.”
Beaver has also asked council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s to tender its official support for the wilderness area designation.
At the December 7, committee of the whole meeting, Warden Grieg Wier reflected council’s consensus on the matter. “When it comes right down to it,” he said, “the outcome of whether [we] say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to it is quite moot, because the minister at the end of the day can do whatever is in his or her power to do.”