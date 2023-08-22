The Ruck to Remember fundraising event is coming to The Blue Mountains.
Beaver Valley Branch 281 of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a barbecue for Ruck to Remember on Thursday, Aug. 24 starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
“This is a group of veterans and civilians who will be hiking the Bruce Trail from Meaford to Wiarton. They do the trek with ruck sacks on their backs that weigh at least 50 pounds,” said legion member Shawn McKinlay. “They take this journey to raise money for homeless veterans to help get them off the streets.”
The trail hike raises money for Operation Leave the Streets Behind.
McKinlay said the hike will begin on Aug. 25. The markers will arrive in Wiarton on Saturday afternoon where special events are planned over two days.