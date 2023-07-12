This year at the Dunmore Equestrian Heritage Gather 2023 there are numerous cultural workshops taking place. The workshops are free for the first 20 people who sign up on the Dunmore Equestrian Facebook page.
Brenda Mercer is a cultural connector based in Medicine Hat who not only creates her own artwork but has also been teaching her cultural craft to others as a way to heal through Indigenous crafting. See her White Horse Rider Co. Facebook page for more information.
The workshops will be held Saturday and Sunday.
“Brenda will be offering workshops in the painted Cree teepees that were built by Wes Daniels and his family on the Nekaneet First Nations and painted by renowned Indigenous artist Michael Lonechild,” said director Cathy Schnell. “These beautiful teepees and cultural workshops are possible through a multiculturalism grant from the Alberta government.”
The Rawhide Rattle Workshop will take place during the mornings on Saturday and Sunday, and participants will need to attend both days to complete the workshop.
The Willow Dream Catcher Workshop will take place Saturday in the afternoon, while the Leather Medicine Bag Workshop is set for the afternoon on Sunday.
There are only 20 spaces available for each workshop and they are being offered free of charge. To reserve a spot, message the Dunmore Equestrian Centre on its Facebook page.
Mercer will be offering artisan sales during the Heritage Gather in addition to the Indigenous craft workshops.