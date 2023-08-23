Spots are going fast for one of the area’s premier golf fundraisers, an event that is not only fun but helps save lives. The 13th annual Discovery House golf tournament takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. Andrews By The Lake Golf Resort. “This event is one of our favourites for sure,” said Discovery operations manager Blaine Russell. “It’s great for our clients to be a part of and share their stories and experiences. It’s also great for the sponsors and supporters to be really engaged in what we’re doing here at Discovery.” Offering a total of 15 beds at two supportive living recovery homes in Penticton, the organization has been working since 2007 to help men overcome drug and alcohol addiction. It’s operated by the Penticton Resource Recovery Society. “For us, every fundraiser is important because we don’t get a lot of other funding and we still have to raise a fair bit of money to be able to provide the services we do for our clients,” said Russell. “This golf tournament can take care of a couple of beds for almost a year and you can’t put a price on that. He added the usually sold-out event has a long list of sponsors and supporters in the business sector who come back year after year. “The feedback has always been really positive and we’ve always had great community engagement,” said Russell. “It’s an opportunity to really help some men get back to where they need to be in their lives.” There will be shotgun starts at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., followed by dinner,, games and a silent auction. There are also hole-in-one and team prizes as well. There are still some sponsorship opportunities and openings for single golfers as well. Dinner-only tickets are also available. More information is available on the Discovery website, www.discoveryhouserecovery.com/golf-tournament
Golfing to help save lives
- Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Penticton Herald
