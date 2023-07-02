In the early hours of Saturday, June 24, chaos unfolded in a parking lot on the south side of Lakeshore Road near John Street as gunshots rang out. Police and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where two male victims were discovered with gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The first victim, a 25-year-old male, sustained severe injuries, while the second victim, a 31-year-old male, suffered minor wounds.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was targeted in nature, assuring the public that there is no immediate threat to public safety. Law enforcement authorities believe that a lone suspect fled the scene on foot. The police are diligently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to establish an accurate description of the suspect. It said updates on the investigation will be provided as progress unfolds.
The police are counting on the cooperation and assistance of the community to bring justice to the victims and ensure the safety and security of Burlington residents.