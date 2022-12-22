The Prairie Mountain Restorative Justice Committee has been busy this holiday season, making donations to local organizations just in time for Christmas.
Committee member Betty Nykyforak said the committee donated $300 to Russell and Area Food Connections on Dec. 1.
“We just felt that because of this time of year, we should go ahead and financially support the community with some of the Christmas-type events.”
Russell and Area Food Connections is mandated to provide food bank services as well as a Christmas hamper program. Chairperson David Howell said every donation helps.
“We run the food bank all year long, and we provide assistance to families and individuals in the area who need help with food. At Christmastime, we run a Christmas hamper program where anybody with children up to the age of 16 receives a gift and the family receives all the fixings for a Christmas dinner,” Howell said.
Around 145 hampers were delivered on Dec. 20.
The donation from the restorative justice committee is one of many from the community, which always rallies around the organization at this time of year, Howell said.
“This area is so, so, so generous. There’s a huge influx of funds at this time of year, and that helps to take us through the winter months when things are tighter.”
Besides donating to different local organizations, Nykyforak said the volunteer-run restorative justice committee, which operates out of the municipalities of Russell-Binscarth, Riding Mountain West, Roblin, Rossburn and Ellice-Archie, as well as Gambler and Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nations, takes on cases in those communities or involve offenders in the area. The group facilitates meetings between victims and offenders and their communities.
Working with restorative justice is a way to keep young people out of the justice system and give them a second chance, as well as provide communities a chance to heal.
“You can go ahead and resolve the situation sooner, and I think with a better understanding of how it affects yourself as well as the victim and the whole community,” Nykyforak said.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Matt Lavallee, who helped the organization get started, said it makes a real difference in the communities it operates in.
“It’s such a great program,” Lavallee said. “I fully support it.”