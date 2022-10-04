It has been an eventful year for the Good Neighbours Food Centre in Rosthern. Earlier this summer, a new metal roof was installed on the century old building thanks to a grant from Farm Credit Canada. Also upgraded at that time was an exit door in the food storage area and a revamping of that section of the building to facilitate a better traffic flow through the area and utilization of every available square foot of space. Then unexpectedly in July, the compressor for the walk-in freezer quit. All the contents of the freezer had to be discarded which was quite a blow to the organization especially with the numbers of people applying for food hampers continues to climb.
All the time and labour that needed to be dedicated to the building repairs meant that the programming over the summer was limited, however the volunteers did manage to grow a few gardens this year and provide some fresh vegetables to their larder.
In the midst of this summer’s busyness, the Board of Directors hired two individuals to take on the responsibility of running GNFC. Two local women whose hearts and souls have been dedicated to caring for others now fill the roles of Executive Director and Operations Manager. Betty Rudachyk has taken on the role of Executive Director, while Patti Werschner sits behind the desk of Operations Manager. Board Chair, Anita Bergen, said that the energy these two women have brought to the Centre is delightful. Their priorities at this time are focused on getting to know the GNFC community partners, the ins and outs of the operations of the Centre and of course getting the shelves full to support the ever-increasing number of clients they serve.
Bergen shared that in the last few weeks the number of people coming through the doors has skyrocketed. Saskatchewan has the highest rate of poverty among children in all of Canada at 26% with the national average being 17%. That means 1 in 4 children in the province live in families who experience food insecurity and rely on the support of food banks, and it is entirely feasible that the true number is even higher since not every family lives in close proximity to a food bank. The escalating cost of food and rent has fueled the growth in the numbers of the working poor, those two paycheque families whose money does not reach from one payday to the next. A 2021 study found that one in three Canadians live paycheque to paycheque and according to a survey and report released by the National Payroll Institute on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, conducted using Framework Analytics for the National Payroll Institute, the number of individuals living paycheque-to-paycheque increased by 26 per cent compared to a year ago. Last week alone at GNFC, of the five new families who applied to receive food hampers, four were working families. The face of the poor in Canada cannot be described in overarching generalized terms. It includes your co-worker, your neighbour, your family.
The mission statement of Good Neighbours Food Centre is “Changing lives by building a food secure community” and this can only be done through the efforts of many. GNFC has a dedicated group of approximately 65 volunteers some of which sit on the board, some work as drivers picking up food donations, some fill hampers and some focus on public relations and publicity. Some come to GNFC weekly, others monthly, others when they can. All volunteers have a role they feel comfortable filling, but there is always room for more. Many of the volunteers are getting older and it would be beneficial to have a few younger volunteers to take over some of the heavier tasks. That being said, Bergen feels proud of the volunteers they have who throughout the pandemic and the challenges of these last couple months have kept the doors open and continued to provide hampers for those in need. As the calendar turns to fall it is important to remember that food drives will be happening soon to fill the shelves in time for the Christmas hampers. Judging by the need they have seen already, Bergen is expecting that the need this year will continue to be high.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Good Neighbours Food Centre.