Since the start of June, the Southern Alberta Chaos are looking to gain some momentum in the standings. With seven total games in the month, the Chaos have played five games so far, and things are looking up for the squad as their season continues and they look to climb the standings in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League.
June started with a trip to Calgary to take on the Bandits and Axemen T2. Taking on the Bandits on June 3, the Chaos would fall behind early in the first period as the Bandits would pot four goals while Austin Sheen had the lone Chaos goal unassisted. In the second, they would limit the Bandits to a single goal and start clawing their way back into the game as Brock Higa and Sheen would score for the Chaos. Sheen, Evan Rabusic, and Brady Weasel Fat would also collect assists in the period. But the floodgates would open once again in the third for the Bandits as they would score another five goals to take a 10-4 win. Weasel Fat would add a goal for the Chaos in the third with Sheen picking up another assist. Logan Jones would get the start in net and the netminder made 45 saves on 55 shots.
The following day saw the Chaos back in action as they took on the Axemen to wrap up the weekend. The teams would each score two goals in the first period with Sheen and Connor Materi finding the back of the net for the Chaos. Sheen, Weasel Fat, and Davy Pinksen collected a single assist each in the first. The third was another high-scoring period for both teams as they once again tied — this time with three apiece. Sheen had a goal and an assist, Pinksen and Lucas Hortness had the other goals, and Emmitt Decillia had an assist. The third period was all Chaos though as the team was able to pot four unanswered goals and take the game 9-5. Sheen had four assists while Rabusic, Materi, Hortness, and Weasel Fat would be the goal scorers. Pinksen and Luke Sheridan added an assist each.
Looking to continue their winning ways, the Chaos suited up next on June 11 with a game against the Cranbrook Blackwolves. Unfortunately for the Chaos, the home team was all business and rolled to a 12-3 win at home. Sheen would score two of the Chaos goals with Materi potting the other. Materi would add two assists while Higa, Weasel Fat, and Evan Friesen had singles.
This past weekend saw a two-pack of games for the Chaos as they hit the road on Saturday to take on the Calgary Wranglers. It was an offensive explosion for both sides as the two teams traded goals all game long. But when the final buzzer rang, the home team had taken the win 17-10. Kayden Yeamen scored six goals, Sheen had four assists, Alex Mundel had a pair of goals and an assist, Materi had a single goal and two assists, Higa had one goal, and Jones, Friesen, Ryder Douglas, and Max Drake all had an assist.
Sunday saw the Chaos battle with the Axemen in a rematch from earlier in the month. The Chaos’ high-scoring ways continued, but this time they were able to collect the win at home with an 18-8 final. Yeamen lead the way offensively with six goals and eight assists while Sheen added a pair of goals and six assists and Mundel had a hat trick and five assists. Materi potted four goals and had a single assist, Logan Kallechy had two assists, Higa added another two goals, Hael Maxwell-Lyster had two assists, Sheridan had one goal, and Jones and Friesen add an assist each.
The Chaos carry a 4-6 record into the final games of June. This weekend sees the Bandits come to Taber on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game. On Sunday, the Chaos hit the road to take on the Strathmore Venom at 6:30 p.m.