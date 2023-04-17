The owners of the Ridgetown Home Hardware are celebrating their Grand Opening this week – three years later than they had planned.
Janine and Matt Myers took over the Erie St. S. franchise on Feb. 3, 2020, with visions of a grand opening celebration that April.
“We had all of the flyers printed and ready to bring to the post office to get mailed out,” Janine recalled.
A little over a month later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and changed the landscape for all retail providers.
But the Myers survived the challenges over the last three years and are being rewarded for their perseverance with their Grand Opening this Thursday through Sunday.
There will be plenty of savings throughout their Home Hardware outlet all four days, as many of the special price discounts can be found in their print and online flyer.
“We’re super grateful to the community for all of the support,” said Janine, as the store is able to thrive today while many small-town businesses were not able to survive the pandemic.
“We joked with the former owner (Mark Carter) that he must have known this was coming and told him, ‘You got out at the right time,’” Janine said with a laugh.
But it was no laughing matter three years ago when their dream of owning and operating the Home Hardware outlet turned into a nightmare when the pandemic hit.
“Oh yeah, we were, absolutely,” Janine answered when asked if she and her husband feared the store wouldn’t survive. “We were scared, but it turned out hardware stores were okay to stay open”
The Myers survived the days of curbside service, restrictions, and capacity limits the province put in place for the rest of 2020 and well into 2021 before everything finally opened up for good last spring.
“Our wonderful staff and the support of the community, we couldn’t have done it without people wanting to shop,” Janine said of how they survived the lean years.
Myers said the way staff adapted to the ever-changing provincial regulations was a major key to their Home Hardware store remaining viable.
“We spent all night transforming the store into a warehouse facility preparing for curbside service,” she said, recalling the onset of the pandemic restrictions when customers weren’t allowed inside retail establishments other than grocery stores and pharmacies.
“We had it figured out to the point that we were able to fulfill orders within a couple of hours,” she said, while the wait was one and two days at some of the big box stores in larger centres.
And now the Myers and staff at Home Hardware can celebrate their perseverance and share their belated Grand Opening with the public this Thursday through Sunday.
Myers said the store has undergone major renovations over the last three years.
“The biggest change is we are fully stocked; where we used to have one or two of each item on the floor, now we have 10 or 12,” she said.
“Keep shopping local. Shopping with us instead of online allows us to support and contribute to all the activities around town,” Myers added.
The Myers are finalizing plans for an opening ceremony on Friday, April 21.
Home Hardware’s hours and Monday to Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. 4 p.m.