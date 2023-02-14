At 89, Joaquim Nui remembers a time when his people lived entirely on the land. There were no buildings, no schools, no stationary communities like those associated with colonization.
“Back in the day, when there was no schools, no buildings to go to, all of us at that time got teaching from our parents,” said the Innu elder, as translated from Innu-aimun by his son, Chief John Nui of Natuashish. “He was taught to hunt and do all the things that the man does from his father. Same thing with females. They watched their parents. That’s how they learned.”
The elder Nui wrapped up the inaugural session of the Inquiry into Experiences, Treatments and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System Monday morning, Feb. 13, by telling his story and performing some traditional drumming.
The hearings are taking place in Sheshatshiu, the older of two Labrador Innu communities where the once nomadic people now live.
“I still remember when me and my father used to walk to Sheshatshiu,” Nui said. ”I still remember those places were we (went) because I can see it when we travel on the plane from Natuashish to Goose Bay.”
Nui is the only elder left in either community who has inherited the sacred ritual of drumming.
He represents, in effect, the most direct connection to the past, at a venue where the Innu’s troubling legacy under colonization is about to undergo what is arguably the closest scrutiny to date.
Most of the next two weeks will be taken up with historical and legal context for child-protection services with respect to the Innu.
But the inquiry will resume periodically throughout the next six months, and feature private and community truth-telling sessions, as well as a full investigation of deaths of Innu children that occurred while in the child-protection system.
Retired judge James Igloliorte is chief commissioner. He’s joined by co-commissioners Anastasia Qupee, a former Sheshatshiu band chief, and retired social work professor Mike Devine.
Following Nui’s performance, Sheshatshiu band chief Eugene Hart spoke briefly to explain why the Natuashish elder’s presence was a special privilege.
“It’s an honour to have him here, since the elder in our community passed away a few years back,” said Hart.
“The way I see it, he’s the one that keeps an eye on both communities. … In my view, he’s the leader. He’s the top leader. He’s the grandfather. I think the grandfather and the grandmother in the communities are the key to the household.”
As with most Indigenous people across the continent, drumming is seen by the Innu as a highly spiritual affair. Before he played, Nui emphasized that drums are not toys. They are not to be touched without permission.
Hart echoed that sentiment, explaining that his grandfather was a drum player.
“My dad was telling me how he couldn’t sit in my grandfather’s drum playing times for a while, before he got accepted. It wasn’t something that was natural,” he said.
Sheshatshiu elder Tshaukuesh (Elizabeth) Penashue also spoke at Monday’s opening session, and will be back Tuesday along with elder Penote Antuan.
Annie Picard will open the session with a Sheshatshiu Innu timeline.
Joachim Nui is scheduled to speak again on Wednesday.
Later sessions will delve into topics such as community wellness, human rights, and personal testimonies.
This segment of the inquiry is open to the public and is being live-streamed on Zoom.
A link is provided on the inquiry’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/InquiryIntoInnuChildrenInCare.
A schedule is available on the website: https://www.inniuna.ca.