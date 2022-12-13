MILLBROOK — A Millbrook business owner is doing her part to brighten the holiday season for children in the community.
Blank Canvas Hair and Art Studio owner Stacey Knight, with the help of Lori Lazaros at Millbrook and District Foodshare, has launched the Fill A Stocking campaign.
Knight is collecting a variety of items at her Millbrook store at 12 King St. E. to stuff 47 stockings. Families who access Millbrook and District Foodshare will be able to pick up the stockings along with food hampers — part of an annual Foodshare initiative — on Dec. 20.
Knight is asking donors to contribute mitts, fuzzy socks, hats, colouring and puzzle books, crayons, pencil crayons, treats and small toys.
Knight plans to fill each stocking with about half a dozen items.
The donated goods can be dropped off at Blank Canvas Hair and Art Studio. As part of the campaign, Knight is also accepting in-person and e-transfer donations (donors are asked to include “stocking” in e-transfers).
Blank Canvas Hair and Art Studio, owned and operated by Knight, is a full service hair and barbering studio plus esthetics, which also features local art and gifts.
Knight, who is involved in other fundraising campaigns in Peterborough and Millbrook, decided to launch the stocking-stuffer campaign just last week following a conversation with Lazaros — a “spur of the moment” idea to give back, she told The Examiner.
“I said, ‘I want to do more. What can I do?’” recalled Knight.
She inquired with Lazaros and determined there were 47 children associated with the Millbrook and District Foodshare food hampers.
“I said, ‘well, I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but Millbrook is awesome — let’s fill 47 stockings by next Tuesday,’” Knight said.
Knight was motivated to give back to the community this holiday season after receiving an outpouring of support during the pandemic. While Knight has been doing hair for 25 years, she opened Blank Canvas Hair and Art Studio — her first business — three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
If she had set up shop somewhere other than Millbrook, Knight doubts her business would have survived.
“The last three years have been tough but the community has been amazing. I want to do everything I can to help,” she said. “This community rallies.”
Knight is asking donors to contribute items by Dec. 18, so she has time to package and deliver the stockings to Millbrook and District Foodshare.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.