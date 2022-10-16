Currently, Tsi Ronterihwanónhnha ne Kanien’kéha Kanesatake Language and Culture Center is offering a six-week workshop to learn how to make kastò:was traditionally worn by Haudenosaunee men.
Miranda Gabriel, the cultural development officer at the language and culture centre, said that they hired Tahatie Montour, owner of Tahoe Designs based in Kahnawake, to teach the class.
“They just have to bring themselves in, and he (Montour) will show them how to make it. They will learn how to make a kastò:wa from start to finish. And all they have to do is add their three feathers, the three eagle feathers for the Kanien’kehá:ka,” said Gabriel.
Montour has been making the Haudenosaunee headdresses for the past 25 years.
“I wanted something a little more geared to the masculine audience. I find they don’t have enough workshops like that. It’s usually beadwork or sewing, which we are offering too, but something a little more geared towards the males.”
The two-hour workshop, which takes place on Thursday mornings, started on September 29 and will end in November. The class can accommodate up to 10 Kanehsata’kehró:non.
“I’ve been going to the longhouse since I was a kid, and I do smoke dance at powwows and festivals, going around the Haudenosaunee) Confederacy and just had someone make my hat before, and I wanted more, but they’re expensive. So, I started going into making them myself,” explained the kastò:wa maker and instructor.
About six years ago, Montour started his company, Tahoe Designs, but has been giving workshops and teaching others for over 10 years.
“It’s a long process to get the feathers and then clean them, to find all the components to put it together. Kanesatake, they have been asking for the past couple of years for me to get up there and do a class,” said Montour.
During the classes, each participant will receive a box of simple white domestic turkey feathers and leather for the frame. They are also welcome to bring their own feathers from home, said the instructor.
“We start off by doing the frame. Getting the frame ready for their heads and everything like that, and then we go on to the feathers splitting and the tying up all the feathers and then putting it all together,” he explained.
Montour said that in Kanesatake and Kahnawake, making and wearing kastò:was was a tradition that was almost forgotten since not many men wore it.
“If you go up through the western like the Senecas, they always had that traditional knowledge and everything like the songs and the longhouse and everything. It is strong out there, but here it is starting to come back,” explained Montour.
Montour also teaches classes out west as well. “
And for the men up here, it was always told that every man should have a kastò:wa so that they can identify who they are and what nation they are a part of,” he said.
“The modern kastò:wa that we wear has three upright eagle feathers that represent that we’re from the Mohawk Nation, and every other nation has their feathers positioned in different directions to represent what nation they’re from.”
Thus far, the workshop has been a huge success with participants, so Gabriel said that she is hoping to organize other classes that will appeal to the community.
“We have such a high demand for our ribbon-skirt-making course that we’re looking into making another one,” said Gabriel. “But I would like to do another course, maybe kastò:was, drum making, rattle making – whichever I can. I want to keep it going as much as we can.”