Monsters and Mayhem returns to Medicine Hat for the first time since 2019. There will be monster truck rides and a free pit party for those who come early. Some of the favourites from the last show in 2019 – The Straight Up Racing team – are back along with some newcomers. Performing at the show will be four of the top freestyle motocross riders in the sport.
The event can’t happen without lots of dirt to sculpt the track, which is supplied by Art’s Excavating in Medicine Hat. Brent Schneider, general manager/estimator for Art’s Excavating, said, “We just do the dirt and take it out. That’s the only thing we have to do. They say Art’s Excavating presents Monster’s and Mayhem but I don’t set anything up.”
Schneider estimates it takes about 700 yards or 67 truck loads of dirt.
“It’s lots of work, about 8-9 hours to put it in and 8-9 hours to take it out.”
They have a large pile of dirt stored that they use for events such as Monsters and Mayhem.
The first show will be Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The second and last show is Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Remember to get there early to join the free pit party and get a ride in a monster truck.