Taber’s annual ‘Kids Can Catch Event’ will take place on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Taber Trout Pond. “Our main focus is to encourage all children of any age to try fishing,” Brian Martin, Recreation Manager for the Town of Taber said. “We have such a great pond, so close to where we live, and fishing can be enjoyed our entire lives and for relatively little cost.”
Martin says that the Town of Taber has been organizing this event since 2018 and it has always been very well received.
“This event started as a result of our partnership with Alberta Conservation Association to revitalize the Taber Trout Pond,” Martin said. “The Town is very proud of our Taber Trout Pond, and we enjoy showing off all the improvements the project has made.”
The Town, Martin says, has received help from Taber MNP with organizing the event since 2019. “Our partners at MNP are so great to work with and the smiles on the children’s faces makes the time worth it!” Martin said.
This year, Martin says, the Town is also receiving additional support for the 2023 event from the ACA’s Conservation, Community, and Education Grants for 2023-24, River Runner Recreation, and Frito Lay.
“MNP is donating 100 fishing rods to be given to the first 100 kids (with one rod per family). The ACA Grant purchases the hot dog lunch, giveaways, and prizes, and Town of Taber Recreation organizes and supplies the labour for the event setup/takedown,” Martin said. “We are so grateful for our partners and sponsors, because without them this event would not be possible.”
The event, Martin says, gets bigger every year with the exception of the COVID years and this year, the Town expects to feed at least 300 attendees. Martin also said that the Town of Taber holds other ‘Kids Can Catch’ events throughout the year and encourages those interested in such events to visit: https://www.ab-conservation.com/events/kids-can-catch/ for additional information about them.
“We look forward to seeing everyone on June 17,” Martin said. “If you need to brush up on your fishing regulations, please visit https://albertaregulations.ca/fishingregs/.”