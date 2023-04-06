The London-area jobless rate improved slightly last month even as the region shed 1,400 jobs, just-released figures show.
Unemployment dropped to 4.8 per cent in March from 5.1 per cent the month prior in the metropolitan area that takes in London, Strathroy, St. Thomas and portions of Elgin and Middlesex counties, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
The decline in jobs last month comes after London's economy added 900 jobs in February and 1,700 new positions a month earlier.
A total of 296,700 people were employed in the London area in March, Statistics Canada figures show.
The economy's participation rate – the percentage of the adult population either working or looking for work – edged down to 64.6 per cent last month from 65.2 per cent in February, which would explain the improved jobless rate even as jobs were slashed.
Ontario's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.1 per cent as the province added 21,000 jobs, figures from Statistics Canada show.
Nationally, employment rose by 35,000 new jobs while Canada's jobless rate held steady at 5 per cent.
More jobs were added to industries that include transportation, warehousing, business, finance, insurance and real estate, according to the federal agency. Meanwhile, employment dropped in construction, natural resources and "other services," including personal and repair services.
