Referred to as ‘Mr. M’ by to protect the identity of the victims, a 78-year-old man has been found guilty of four counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of bestiality by Justice Paul Walker, making the ruling on August 21, 2023 in Fort St. John Supreme Court.
The offences were committed between January 1, 2004 to June 30, 2013 to the offender’s three biological granddaughters, who were between the ages of four and 11 at the time.
The victims are now adults, with the eldest granddaughter testifying that she suffers from depression from the sexual abuse, and has been repressing her anger and frustration for years.
On seeing her grandparents at a surprise 50th birthday party for their mother, the eldest granddaughter sent a handwritten letter by text in November 2019 to their mother expressing how she felt.
“Seeing them recently just had brought it back up and it just had been eating away at me for so long and it was a lot of weight on my shoulders and I felt like it was just a lot for me to handle and I couldn’t take holding it in anymore and not saying anything and just getting depressed and anxiety from all of it all of the time,” she wrote.
The text prompted the mother to contact the eldest daughter by phone, learning that Mr. M had also engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with her other two daughters.
The mother testified that her eldest daughter explained that Mr. M had exposed himself and told the child to do things to him, but never touched them - masturbating in front of the eldest daughter in three separate incidents.
The ruling further notes that the mother spoke with her other two daughters directly, and heard similar accounts as the eldest’s - Mr. M had exposed himself, but had not touched them, no specific details were given by the victims to their mother. Due to the graphic nature of the offences, they will not be detailed here, but the judgement is available online.
According to the ruling, Mr. M claimed there was collusion between the victims when cross-examined at trial, suggesting that the youngest victim’s account was an attempt to emulate the eldest two granddaughters.
Justice Walker dismissed the notion of collusion as speculation, as it was “not based on any personal knowledge or evidence adduced at trial”. Walker further noted that despite the victims disclosing what had happened to their mother, nothing directly or indirectly suggests collusion or concoction.
Walker further noted that Mr. M was argumentative and confrontational during cross-examination, with Mr. M’s testimony “internally inconsistent” and that the evidence given in defence was ultimately not credible.
“When the complainants’ version of events was put to him in his examination-in-chief, Mr. M. did not provide his own account of what occurred or deny it. His responses were that he had no recollection,” writes Walker. “When asked whether the incidents the complainants described in their evidence occurred, Mr. M. responded at times that ‘anything was possible’.”
Mr. M was found guilty of the charges, and faces up to 14 years in prison under the criminal code. A sentence hearing is scheduled for October 14, 2023.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca