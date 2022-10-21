Conmee, Ont. — Conmee Township incumbent councillor candidate Grant Arnold comes across as a no-nonsense person who’s willing to do what it takes to get things done.
The retired Ontario Provincial Police officer will need to apply that skill set should he be re-elected with the township facing the reality of at least three new councillors in a major council overhaul in the rural community approximately 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.
“In my career (as an Ontario Provincial Police officer), I’ve always called a spade a spade,” said Arnold. “Some people didn’t like it, but it’s a fact of life, a reality of life. I don’t believe in buttering things up.
“I make no promises to the people except that I’ll do the best that I can to represent them.”
With at least 60 per cent of Conmee’s council being brand new, Arnold feels a slow and steady approach would be needed to get the rookie members of council acclimatized.
“I’d like to see all the council members and staff be on the same page in relation to going forward with a constructive, well-planned future for the township,” said Arnold. “We all have limitations in what we can do and cannot do. It’s governed by various laws, provincial and the Municipal Act.”
A project close to Arnold’s heart is seeing improvements made to the fire department’s staff and equipment as well as better response times from land/air ambulance as it is currently constructed.
It was a personal incident in Conmee that Arnold brought up the latter.
“With our volunteer firefighters and first responders, I would like to see government changes to the various fire protection acts,” said Arnold. “The first responder for a medical emergency not have to be a firefighter and vice-versa, a firefighter not have to be a first responder. It’s important that they both have an important role in the community.
“. . . the rationale is that the air ambulance is available. It isn’t available all the time depending on weather conditions. I have from personal experience, a death — a heart attack victim — because the air ambulance couldn’t land and the land ambulance was an hour away. That’s why the ambulance is near and dear to my heart. It’s to provide the best protection for the people.”
Joining Arnold in the four-spot councillor race are newcomers David Maxwell, Gayle Manns, David Halvorsen and Chris Kresack.
In the Conmee mayor’s race, incumbent Sheila Maxwell — who took over from former longtime Conmee mayor Kevin Holland after he won the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding in June’s provincial election for the Conservatives — is being opposed by businesswoman Suzanne Huot.
Municipal elections are on Oct. 24.