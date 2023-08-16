Carlow Mayo council voted to concur with the proposed Rogers cell tower on Kuno Road at their meeting on Aug. 8. Despite Kuno Road residents’ concerns and objections to the potential health effects of being under 400 metres to the proposed cell tower, council decided, as it was under federal jurisdiction and they are only to consider the site’s feasibility with respect to land use planning matters, to concur with the cell tower’s present proposed site on Kuno Road.
At the Aug. 8 meeting, before council voted to concur or not to concur on the proposed cell tower on Kuno Road, Trudy Bruyns and Madeline Austen, who suffer from Electro Hypersensitivity, and Vasilia Sheehan, spoke on the issue prior to the vote.
Bruyns spoke first, describing her experience with EHS and how it has negatively impacted her life, both personally and professionally. She said EHS was recognized by health authorities, disability administrators and case workers, politicians, and courts of law, and that around one million people across Canada suffer from it. She presented numerous scientific studies to back up her arguments that RF emissions were harmful to human health and turned over her medical records to council so they could fully understand the effects that EHS had on her.
“Please, I’m requesting a letter of non-concurrence, fibre optics to the premises and look at other options that will not cause harm to human health,” she says.
Next up to speak was Sheehan, who told council that in her opinion, there had been an immeasurable dereliction of duty on their part regarding this tower proposal, and that they will be sanctioned if there is found to be such a dereliction of duty.
“How can you represent us when we have not received a balanced view of this proposal? You must stop and pause until residents get this balanced view,” she says.
Sheehan then put council on notice to cease and desist any and all proceedings of this proposal, including and not limited to a vote of concurrence or non-concurrence which she said does not represent the township residents.
“Thank you, members of council. I trust that you are each now confident with the reminder of your duty and responsibility and will act accordingly,” she says.
Despite what Sheehan said about not having meetings on this matter, there were two public meetings held on the proposed cell tower during their regular council meeting on June 6 and a special meeting on June 19, which allowed the Kuno Road residents and others to voice their concerns. In addition to the residents, council and staff, Eric Belchamber, wireless cell specialist contracted to Rogers Communications, and Jim Pine, Indigenous Lead for the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, were present at both meetings to present their arguments for the tower.
At the first public meeting, speaking against the cell tower in favour of fibre optics was Sheena Symington, director of the Electrosensitive Society. She spoke about EHS, which was formally recognized by the International Classification of Diseases in 2015. EHS sufferers experience adverse health effects using or being in the vicinity of electromagnetic fields emitted by wireless technology. Symington explained the causes and symptoms of EHS, and says she helps people who are electrosensitive, and educates people about EHS. EHS sufferers must reduce and eliminate their exposure to wireless technology RF emissions to recover, according to Symington. More information about EHS and Symington’s contact information can be found on her website at www.electrosensitivesociety.com.
At the second meeting, in addition to those who were against the proposed tower, there were many people who voiced support for the cell tower to have improved cell service in the area, for emergencies and for general use.
Like many municipalities in Ontario, Carlow Mayo didn’t have any additional requirements like a minimum setback bylaw in place, other than their zoning bylaw setbacks that pertain to all structures. Therefore, in the absence of such a bylaw, which could have stipulated no cell towers be placed within a set distance of any residences, Rogers was able to propose the cell tower site where they did, and adhere to municipal regulations. Unfortunately, this puts the tower at less than 400 metres from 10 residents’ homes, with three of them less than 100 metres from it.
The Kuno Road residents received an information package from Rogers on June 23 informing them of the proposed tower’s location, as they live within 345.3 metres of where it will be. Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada’s default protocol compelled Rogers to inform all registered property owners within that distance from the proposed site of a new cell tower. Through ISED, the federal government regulates the siting and construction of cell towers under the Radiocommunication Act.
The proposed cell tower is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, an initiative to expand wireless cell and Internet service in eastern Ontario to achieve access to high-speed Internet and cell service in all regions of the province, including eastern Ontario, by 2025. Once the Cell Gap Project is finished, the area will have 99 per cent basic cell coverage, 95 per cent standard definition coverage (email, social media, web browsing), and expand high-definition video capacity (livestream video calls). The federal government regulates the siting and construction of cell towers under the Radiocommunication Act through ISED.
Under the Cell Gap Project, 312 towers are being upgraded and 260 new towers are being erected. In Hastings County, 20 were being upgraded, while 31 will be newly constructed. Five towers, not four as Pine stated at the previous public meeting, are scheduled to be erected in Carlow Mayo, including the Kuno Road tower.
Belchamber and Pine stressed at both public meetings that the proposed tower is safe and that they are following guidelines set out by Health Canada’s Safety Code 6, which says that the RF emissions from cell towers are no threat to human health. They back up these assertions with their own scientific studies. However, there are other countries like those in the European Union, which have much more stringent protocols in place regarding RF emissions. According to competing scientific studies, these emissions are indeed harmful to human health, and these more stringent regulations have been done in line with what they call the precautionary principle; erring on the side of caution until the safety of the technology is decisively ascertained. Due to differing views in these scientific studies on the potential dangers or lack thereof of RF energy emissions from cell towers long term, both sides concede that more research and study need to be done over the long-term to completely ascertain human health effects.
Pine and Belchamber also stressed that council can only look at the proposed tower location from a land use planning perspective under ISED guidelines and that health issues, property values, and people’s opinion of Rogers are not considered relevant to their decision.
Pine said on June 19 that they have to go through all the mobilizations after the archaeological assessments and First Nations approvals, and get provincial government approval to go ahead with the tower construction. He also said that if council voted for non-concurrence, they may not get any cell tower at all, as the EORN cell gap project would have to move on to adhere to its 2025 deadline to erect all the towers. Consequently, there could be a gap in cell service.
Austen was the last delegate to speak at the Aug. 8 meeting, focusing mainly on the effects that the proximity of this tower would have to species at risk, specifically two grassland birds; the Eastern Meadowlark and the Bobolink. She said that she was a volunteer with the Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas 3, that monitors birds in the area, and that she heard these two birds from the road.
“It was disturbing that these weren’t accounted for already. I would expect they would have done studies for species at risk. They’re protected under provincial and federal legislation, so if the tower goes ahead, I would expect measures be put in place to protect them,” she says.
In the second public meeting, Pine did say that in addition to the 18-to-24-month process involving archaeological assessments and First Nations approvals, that when they go out onto the land, they’re mindful of the breeding seasons.
“We can’t go in certain seasons when there’s certain species at risk breeding. So it’s a time process going through that,” he says.
Austen also spoke about Safety Code 6 and how she thought it dealt inadequately with the ever-changing cell phone and cell tower technologies and their emissions and their evolving potential negative effects on human health, including thermal and non-thermal effects that could have deleterious effects on human health.
“So please consider all that when you’re making your decision. Make sure you’re accommodating people with disabilities under provincial and federal law and like Vasilia [Sheehan] and myself I just ask that you do that right thing. Protect our community and our health including all aspects of our environment and support all the constituents. Make sure you’re not just making it a numbers game, for and against. So, my vote is for non-concurrence,” she says,
After Austen finished, Wallace asked Belchamber if he wanted to comment, which he did not. Noting that the coming vote was the hard part, Wallace asked Jenny Snider, the CAO/clerk-deputy treasurer, to read the motion to receive Rogers’ letter to request concurrence to the proposed cell tower on Kuno Road. Once that was done, council members commented on it. Councillor Eldon Stewart said that they had to remember that health issues had no bearing on their decision and that they’d been fighting to have improved cell service in the township for 17 years and were finally getting it. Councillor Richard Dillabough agreed and said he would vote for concurrence. So too did Councillor Elson Ruddy, who said that getting improved cell service was something he heard quite often from constituents when he was running for council.
“Every person I talked to asked when were we going to be getting cell service? We’ve been waiting 15 years or more for it. And right now, the calls are coming, I’d say 10 to one in favour of cell service. So I vote for concurrence,” he says.
Councillor Pam Stewart said that this was the hardest thing she’s ever had to decide on.
“I agree we need cell service. I just don’t like to see something in put in place that maybe shouldn’t be quite where it is. I have to be the odd man out on this,” she says.
Wallace said he’d be lying if he said he didn’t want a tower.
“But where they’re putting the tower….. That’s all I have to say,” he says.
After Wallace’s comment, council voted on the motion and E. Stewart, Dillabough and Ruddy voted in favour of concurrence, and P. Stewart voted in favour of non-concurrence, so the motion passed.
Bruyns told The Bancroft Times after the meeting that while she was disappointed in council’s decision, she wasn’t surprised.
“I was hoping it would be non-concurrent due to the reality that this is a very dangerous situation for me. I cannot live here with that tower. At the same time, I have nowhere to go,” she says.
Another Kuno Road resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Bancroft Times that she too was extremely disappointed with council’s decision, calling it political suicide, saying that the residents’ hands were tied in this matter, and that in her opinion, Rogers and EORN did a fire job of selling fear [by telling council a vote for non-concurrence could mean no cell tower at all].
“EORN, our federal government, all of it, requires serious revamping. Regulations need to still be put into place to stop this from occurring again within our municipality and to others. [I’m] truly disgusted,” she says. “We will be monitoring using an [Electromagnetic Frequency] meter, and we’ll move if needed down the road.”