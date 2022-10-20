Former city councillor Wade Pilat will return to the city council chambers after winning the byelection on Monday night.
The city says 2,422 residents voted in the byelection, about five per cent of eligible voters.
Pilat previously served on city council from 2017 to 2021.
The byelection was called after the unexpected death of coun. John Lehners earlier this year.
“Even though it was a low voter turnout, I really appreciate all the people that did come out and vote for not just myself but any candidate,” said Pilat.
Pilat won with 669 votes; following behind was Kevin McLean's 432 votes, Solomon Okhifoh 407, Erik Gault 318, Robin Rochon 242, Tammy Brown 232, Frank Skolly 101, and Bryan Petryshyn 21.
The city says the results will be unofficial until Friday at noon.
He said he is ready to begin the work.
“I think first off, (in) less than a month here, we've got the four-year capital (and) operation budget, so I want to really get dived into that and really see what I can help with on that as soon as possible.”
He also plans on getting up to speed with the rest of council with what they have been working on and finding out about priorities behind-the-scenes conversations.
During his campaign, Pilat said he had considerable dialogue with city residents and is looking forward to sharing those ideas.
He said those conversations look different than when he last served, noting it used to be about property taxes, but now the concern is about vulnerable people in the community and the homeless.
He said much of it is a provincial issue which he plans to advocate the province on for more funding.
The city was required to have a byelection under the Municipal Government Act (MGA).
The MGA required the city to hold an election within 120 days of the vacancy.
The estimated cost of the byelection is $129,980, which would cover temporary wages, automated voting, ballots, marketing, advertising, facility rentals, and other related expenditures says the city.
The budget for the election was not planned for due to the unexpected event.
The 2025 election fund reserve will cover the cost, and monthly contributions into the account will now be increased to refund the account in time for the next election.
Council moved their organizational meeting from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 with the plan to swear in the newly elected council member before the organizational meeting.