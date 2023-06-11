Faraday Township is currently doing some road work on multiple roads throughout the municipality throughout the summer. From May 9 to Oct. 31, the Roads Department will be doing various types of work to repair and improve Paudash School Road, Cross Road, Jackson Road and Lower Faraday Road. Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer, comments on the progress of this road work.
Faraday Township’s Roads department will be installing culverts, ditching, and resurfacing Paudash School Road, Cross Road and Jackson Road, a project which is designated as a Schedule A under the Municipal Class Environment Assessment. The work will include; ditching and shaping, culvert installation, gravel resurfacing and asphalt resurfacing.
On Lower Faraday Road, from no. 1021 to no. 1670, the township will be resurfacing the road. This work will include; gravel and asphalt resurfacing, and is a project which is designated as a Schedule A under the Municipal Class Environment Assessment.
On Lower Faraday Road no. 1670 to White Church Road, culvert installation, ditching and resurfacing will be taking place. This work will include; tree removal, ditching and shaping, culvert installation, gravel resurfacing, grade reductions/raises, and asphalt resurfacing. This is a project which is designated as a Schedule A under the Municipal Class Environment Assessement.
During the construction, the roadways will always remain open, but will periodically be reduced to one lane, so there will be minor delays, according to the township. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout the construction period, which began on May 9 and will conclude on Oct. 31. For more information, please contact Roads Superintendent Scott Laundry at s.laundry@faraday.ca or 613-332-1935.Switzer tells The Bancroft Times that the Roads Department has been working diligently in preparing for all road construction projects in 2023.
“At this time, the Lower Faraday Road part one is being paved and completed from the 2022 budget. Drain Bros. Excavating Ltd. is honouring their RFQ price given in 2022 [$136 per tonne, excluding taxes]. Tree cutting and ditching has begun on the Lower Faraday Road part two, and Cross Road,” she says. “The township roads department is working on the projects, and the Roads Superintendent [Laundry] will contact contractors if necessary for parts of the projects.”