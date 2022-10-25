The streets of Brandon will be a little more spooky the day before Halloween as the undead — or rather, people in makeup and costumes — make their way around the city as part of the annual Zombie Walk fundraiser.
The event will take place Oct. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. and begin at Stanley Park. It will be the first time since 2019 that the walk has been held in person, said co-ordinator Angel Robbins.
“The last one we had in person was the Halloween before COVID-19. For the past two years, we’ve sold tickets to get some really cool prizes.”
As the Sun previously reported, while it was disappointing to cancel last year’s walk, which was dedicated to the memory of Linda Faye (Sebastian) Herrmann, the group raised $500 for the Funds for Furry Friends animal rescue.
This year will mark the 13th anniversary of the event.
“We got a permit to actually do the walk around Brandon,” Robbins said. “There is actually going to be a zombie walk around.”
Giant Tiger is donating the hot dogs, chips and drinks that will be sold to raise money for this year’s charity, One at a Time Rescue.
“We really want to thank all of the people that have been helping us,” Zachery Waddell, another event co-ordinator, said. “And a major thank-you to Giant Tiger.”
Money will also be raised for the One at a Time Rescue through the sale of raffle tickets and draws. Local artist Weiming Zhao has also donated one of his paintings to be raffled off at the event.
“This will be the third painting he’s donated to us,” Robbins said.
The event is free to attend, and Robbins encourages people to bring their pets, too.
“Come and have fun, dress up,” she said.
Waddell echoed Robbin’s invitation, saying the walk is an awesome event that has been “nothing but fun.”
“We’re just wanting people to come and have a good time, whether you’re dressed up or not. Just come and enjoy yourself.”
The person who the organizers deem is dressed in the most “zombified” costume will win a $25 gift card for Tim Horton’s.
None