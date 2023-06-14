A marine railway that provides a shortcut across a portion of Lake of the Woods has reopened.
The Turtle Portage Marine Railway closed last fall for a retrofit after the province provided $820,000 in funding for the project.
The ministry said it’s made improvements to the safety, function, and reliability of the marine railway with upgrades to such things as the boat cart, railway, docks, and walkways.
“The Turtle Portage Marine Railway allows boaters and anglers an overland shortcut between two unique parts of Lake of the Woods; Whitefish Bay and Sabaskong Bay,” said Michelle Romeo, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. “In the absence of the portage, this would require a 145-kilometre boat ride around the remote Aulneau Peninsula.”
She said the marine railway is a popular destination for anglers looking to target certain fish species typically found on opposite sides of the portage and is a unique attraction for tourism in the area.
"Users are pleased that the new facility can safely accommodate larger boats that are increasingly common in the area,” Romeo said.
“Positive feedback has been received regarding improved signage, landscaping, and the addition of benches,” she said, adding some adjustments are still required to improve the system’s ease of operation for all users.
Romeo said users are reminded to tie their boats down to the cart on all four provided cleats.