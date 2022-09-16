MILDMAY – “Back in Action” was the theme of this year’s Mildmay-Carrick Fall Fair, and the event certainly lived up to it.
After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, people were looking forward to the 157th fall fair, as much to celebrate the opportunity to get together again as it was for the traditional displays and activities.
The Hon. Rob Black, Senator and chair of the Senate Agriculture and Forestry committee, officially opened the 157th Mildmay-Carrick Fall Fair during the ambassador competition Friday, Sept. 9.
He paid tribute to the many volunteers who contributed to the success of the fair, and commented that he hadn’t been expecting such a large crowd at the community centre.
Black spoke about the original purpose of fall fairs, to improve agriculture. Now they’ve become a family tradition, he said, and provide an opportunity for people to reconnect.
In closing, he commented on the need for government to support fairs and events like the one in Mildmay.
The ambassador competition was made possible by the contributions of 135 sponsors, as well as the nine eloquent and confident young women who vied for the title of 2022 ambassador of the fair.
After formal speeches, entertainment and impromptu questions, judges went behind closed doors to make their decision. The length of time they took indicated the decision was a difficult one.
However, Lauren Dillon, who served as fair ambassador for the past three years during COVID, finally crowned her successor, 17-year-old Emma Lorentz, a Sacred Heart French Immersion student who aspires to a career in the Canadian Armed Forces.
First runner-up, who will wear the crown if, for some reason, Emma is unable to complete her year as ambassador, was Camryn Borth. Second runner-up was Gracie Metcalfe. Brooke Lorentz received the congeniality award.
All nine competitors participated in the many activities on Saturday and Sunday, handing out ribbons, riding in the parade and assisting wherever possible.
While this year’s fair didn’t have a demolition derby, it did feature a thrilling display by local firefighters.
Always popular were the 4-H competitions, displays on the arena floor, fall fair parade, the Saturday night dance, Sunday evening chicken barbecue, auction and card games. Sunday also had wood carving and a horseshoe competition.