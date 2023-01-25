Library roofs, arena and ball diamond work, sewer and road projects have been proposed for council’s consideration as budget time arrives.
“There are projects we would like to tender sooner rather than later,” said director of community services Rob Lilbourne.
He said it was to get favorable pricing before too many contractors get scooped up by other projects.
“Some of them are also time sensitive,” he added.
He said there would be six or seven needing approval before the budget is passed, giving irrigation systems before the end of April and arena work ahead of fall as examples.
Of note was the start of studying an expansion at the Gemini Sportsplex that would include a double gymnasium and 6-8,000 square feet of what Lilbourne called “intergenerational programming.” The cost for that was listed as $500,000.
“We want to get to a point where we are shovel ready when and if the (federal and provincial) government… institutes stimulus packages in the future,” said Lilbourne.
Big-ticket items to be considered for recreation include $1.25 million for replacing the Welch Diamond ball building, $700,000 for replacing field lighting, $450,000 for the library roof, and $275,000 for a new floor in the West Middlesex Memorial Centre gym.
There is over $52 million suggested for public works including $9 million for Strathroy sewer upgrades, $6 million for Mt. Brydges sewer, $1.5 million for the Albert Street pumping station, and tens of millions for the biggest road projects of Parkhouse Drive, Queen Street, Drury Lane, McEvoy Road, and Agnes Drive.
Long-awaited traffic lights at Second and Head Streets are also on the list for $300,000.