From parades and plowing matches to gardens and the legion, a number of community events and organizations in West Lincoln are receiving financial support through the township’s community sponsorship grants.
As part of this year’s operating budget, $19,990 has been included as the allocation for community sponsorship and events.
A notice for local non-profit organizations was advertised on Jan. 13, announcing applications for the sponsorship fund program were being accepted.
The community groups eligible for the grant were clubs, sports, cultural, recreational and youth groups and other similar types of associations recognized by the council, representing West Lincoln residents.
At the April 17 administration/finance/fire committee meeting, 11 organizations received the grant: West Lincoln Santa Claus Parade, Royal Canadian Legion Smithville branch, West Niagara Agricultural Society, West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Caistor Plowmens Association (Plowing Match), Foundation of Resources for Teens (FORT), Niagara 4H Association, Smithville Garden Club, Jeff McKillop Mental Health, Smithville Terry Fox Run and United Way Niagara — Niagara Community Garden Network.
A request to increase West Lincoln Santa Claus Parade grant from $5,000 to $7,500 was moved by Coun. Terry Bell and later approved by council.
“All residents of West Lincoln take part in (the Santa Claus parade), and to sell them short would be an injustice,” Bell said.
According to the township, the request from the West Lincoln Santa Claus Parade increased by $4,500 last year due to an increase in costs of health and safety protocols, the use of Niagara Regional Police and entertainment, such as the marching bands.
Donna DeFilippis, treasurer and director of finance for West Lincoln, said they were not able to allocate the full amount of the grant when the application from the Santa Claus Parade was first submitted to keep within the budget amount of the account.
Bell asked DeFilippis to “shuffle the funds around.” Coun. William Reilly suggested the extra grant funds could be pulled from the reserve without taking away funds from other organizations.
DeFilippis said “more than likely” there'll be savings from other operating budget lines, such as office supplies and advertising, which offsets the parade’s increase in funds later in the year.
“If there is an issue, I will alert the council, and we may need to do a budget amendment,” she said.
The grants to the cemetery and hall boards, which provide funds for repairs, maintenance and equipment, were also approved.
This year, Wellandport Hall, Fulton Hall and Caistor Community Centre will receive a total of $5,300 in grants.
Currently, the Township maintains 21 cemeteries. Last year, council approved $10,300 in grants to the cemetery boards for general operations and various capital improvements such as headstone repairs and equipment purchases.
The requests have been reviewed and Caistorville United Church, St. Luke’s Anglican, Kimbo Free Methodist, Smithville United Church, Elcho United Church, and St. Martin’s Catholic Church cemeteries received a total of $10,700 in grants.