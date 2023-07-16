In response to the escalating auto theft rates, the Halton Police have announced the expansion of Project Oxygen, a proactive program to curb vehicle thefts in the region. This initiative, which was initially launched in May 2023, encourages residents to install third-party trackers inside their vehicles to enhance their chances of recovery in case of theft.
Project Oxygen's inception saw the participation of six Oakville dealerships, where residents could have trackers, such as Apple Air Tags, Tile, Galaxy Smart Tags, or Atuvos, installed in their vehicles. However, the Halton Police have now confirmed the inclusion of four dealerships in Milton and one additional dealership in Oakville, broadening the program's reach.
The new dealerships participating in Project Oxygen include Wallace Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC at 801 Main St E, Milton; Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton at 170 Steeles Ave E, Milton; Milton Chrysler Dodge Limited at 81 Ontario St N, Milton; Milton Toyota on Steeles Avenue East at 1245 Steeles Ave E, Milton; and Oakville Honda at 500 Iroquois Shore Rd, Oakville. Lexus owners residing in Milton can now avail themselves of the service at Lexus of Oakville, located at 1453 North Service Rd W, Oakville.
As before, the participating dealerships have agreed to install trackers for Oakville or Milton residents who own vehicles from the dealership's make. The addition of aftermarket GPS trackers has significantly contributed to the recovery of approximately 40% of stolen vehicles in Oakville.
Residents are encouraged to contact their dealership directly for more information and to book an appointment for tracker installation. Dealerships in Oakville offering this service include Oakville Toyota at 2375 Wyecroft Rd, Lexus of Oakville at 1453 North Service Rd West, Oakville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 270 Oak Park Blvd, South Oakville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 175 Wyecroft Rd, Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC at 410 South Service Rd, and Budds' Imported Cars Jaguar Land Rover at 227 Wyecroft Rd.
The Halton Police emphasize the effectiveness of well-hidden aftermarket trackers in locating stolen vehicles and apprehending the thieves involved in auto theft. They strongly urge all Halton residents to consider installing trackers in their vehicles while following other essential auto theft prevention measures. These include parking vehicles in locked garages, blocking the exit of potential target vehicles with a second parked vehicle, installing on-board diagnostic blockers/protectors, using steering wheel lock devices, having home security cameras on the exterior of residences, and installing kill switches in vehicles.
With the expansion of Project Oxygen, the Halton Police aim to combat the rising rates of auto theft and ensure the safety and security of vehicles across the Halton and Oakville communities.