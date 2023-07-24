Nipawin will soon have a new fast-food franchise in town. McDonald’s Corporation has purchased the property and has received a conditional permit to build.
Construction plans are underway for this summer. The location is to be at the corner of 12th Avenue West and 8th Street.
Joel Cardinal, Town of Nipawin’s chief administrative officer, said that construction is about to get underway and a later-2023 early-2024 construction completion timeline is assumed, however, there is still some review occurring at this time.
When asked if there were any business incentives for new commercial development and Cardinal told the Humboldt Journal, “ No, the actual fact is that when commercial bare-land development is occurring, there is a multitude of provisions that can be applied to the developers on behalf of the municipality to ensure that the cost of development is being assumed by the proponent and is not being subsidized by the ratepayers. The municipality ensured that, in this instance, some provisions were put in place to ensure that the developer was paying its fair share, while still ensuring it was being fair in the evaluation of the development process without passing on costs to the ratepayers of the town.”