At their meeting on March 14, Carlow Mayo council had a discussion on their upcoming 2023 draft budget, to be presented to council in April. Jenny Snider, the CAO/clerk and deputy treasurer comments on this discussion.
At the March 14 Carlow Mayo council meeting, Snider says staff and council discussed how they were just waiting on the [Hastings] County rate and that they were hoping to bring the draft budget back to council for review at their April meeting. Their hope is to pass the final 2023 budget at their May meeting.
Snider says that two of the biggest expenditures the township will have to factor into the budget will be for a new loader and to resurface the last section of Hartsmere Road that is between two sections of the road in Addington Highlands.
“The plan is to take the money for these two capital expenditures from our previous roads resurfacing reserve,” she says.
Snider says the plan is to have the presentation of the 2023 draft budget during the regular council meeting, and she says that Kayla [Weichenthal, the township’s treasurer and deputy clerk] is still doing some number crunching on the budget.
“We’re hoping to keep the tax increase as low as possible, at 1.5 to three per cent, although we’ll have a better idea by the end of the month.”