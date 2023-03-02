Cambrian College is "plugged in" to the electric vehicle revolution.
On Wednesday, the college unveiled its 10 new commercial-grade dual-port electric vehicle charging stations, which were installed at three locations around campus: Six ports in Lot 15 near the Student Life Centre, six ports in Lot 6 near Sacred Fire Arbour, and six ports in Lot 9 near Student Residence.
The new charging stations can charge 20 EVs at any one time.
Interim Cambrian president Shawn Poland said installing the stations was the latest step to improve the sustainability of the campus, as outlined in its strategic plan.
"Our plan calls on us to create a commitment to environmental sustainability among our students, faculty and our staff," he said. "Installation of charging stations on campus is one of the measures that we are taking towards that commitment."
The stations, designed and installed by Honeywell, use Level 2 chargers designed for commercial use. They're empty-to-full charge time is three to eight hours, compared to the Level 1 home-use charger, which can take 11 to 20 hours.
According to Kristine Morrissey, VP of finance and administration, the stations are available not only to students and staff, but to visitors, as well.
"People in the greater community can come on campus anytime," she said. "No parking fees apply."
Morrissey added that the ongoing cost of operating the stations is low for the school.
"There are regular maintenance costs, as with any infrastructure that we have to maintain over its lifetime," she said. "The cost of electricity is charged back to the consumer much like charging in a Walmart parking lot. We're not profiting off of that. We really are trying to keep the cost as low as we can."
Charging rates at Cambrian are set to $2.50 per hour, with a four-hour charging limit to keep ports open for other EV drivers. After that, additional overstay charges apply.
The upfront costs of installing the EV stations totaled around $345,000. Part of that was covered by $100,000 in funding provided by Natural Resources Canada through its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was at Cambrian Wednesday to mark the unveiling. He said the federal government is making investments to improve the whole electric vehicle supply chain, including critical mineral production and battery manufacturing.
"Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is vital to meeting our climate goals," he said. "It's 26 per cent of the emission that are produced in Canada."
Investments in charging stations are meant to encourage Canadians to transition to EVs. In total, he said the goal is to install 85,000 chargers across the country.
"We've been working very hard to build out an electric vehicle infrastructure to ensure that people have confidence that they will be able to charge their cars," he said. "We're going to keep seeing more and more projects like this all over the country."
Still, progress is slower in rural communities and cities that cover large geographic areas like Sudbury.
"We've gotten to the point in many urban centres where there is enough infrastructure and enough cars that this becomes a business," he said. "We need to see more progress in smaller communities like Sudbury, like Thunder Bay, and eventually in rural communities, to be able to ensure people can go wherever they want without fear. This is a good start, but there's a lot more work that needs to be done."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
