Tyra, the World’s Largest Dinosaur, has more going for her than just the title of being the largest dinosaur in the world after being awarded the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.
According to its website, Tripadvisor is “the world’s largest travel platform,” relying on reviews and opinions from travelers on its website and app to rate their experiences at various venues, accommodations, experiences, and more to “make every trip (the) best trip.”
“It is an honour to receive this recognition from Tripadvisor,” says Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Bitz. “We have received this award in the past, so it is very rewarding to know that we are continuing to provide a great experience for our visitors.”
Tripadvisor annually awards the best destinations, beaches, hotels, restaurants, and things to do based on its customer’s reviews over the previous 12 months.
The Travelers’ Choice Award is given to accommodations, attractions, or restaurants which receive great traveler reviews on a consistent basis, and ranked within the top 10 per cent on Tripadvisor.
“With so many great attractions, along with our shopping, dining and accommodations, Drumheller is a popular destination for visitors,” Ms. Bitz shares. “This positive recognition will keep Drumheller at the forefront of visitors’ minds and hopefully encourage continued visitation to our community.”