Many worthy causes and organizations will be supported by Tay Township this year, as chosen by the recent committee of the whole.
Unofficially, $25,000 of municipal grants from the 2023 budget will be allocated to the following 18 recipients:
Coldwater & District Agricultural Society - $200; Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre - $1,900; Port McNicoll Anglers & Hunters - $1,000; Portarama Family Festival - $2,500; Royal Canadian Legion Waubaushene Branch 316 - $1,300; Sistema Huronia Music Academy - $1,000; Talpines Property Owners Association - $1,000; Tay Bike Day - $500; Tay Canada Day Committee - $3,000; The Karma Project - $2,000; Warm And Cozy Children's Charity - $1,000; Waubaushene Santa Claus Parade - $1,300; Port McNicoll Cemetery Insurance - $1,344; Port McNicoll Lion's Club in lieu of taxes - $1,890; Graduation Awards - $1,600; Simcoe County Bursary Program - $1,000; Legion Donations Remembrance Day - $400; Community Reach - $2,066.
The list of grants, approved by the recent committee of the whole, will be sent on to the next regular meeting of council for formal approval.
The deciding process wasn’t an easy one, however.
Through the list of 21 applicants, staff were requesting direction on which organizations would receive a share of the $25,000 total and for what amount; additionally, Community Reach wasn’t on the list but was added at the committee’s approval.
CAO Andrea Fay referenced a spreadsheet in the report with the funding requests, past funding, and request details for each of the organizations listed.
“The other thing we wanted to point out, and I don’t think we’ve done this in the past,” said Fay, “is identifying an approximate estimate of the cost associated with those in-kind requests. I think that’s important for the committee to see in addition to the actual dollars and cents; they’re asking for staff time and/or municipal equipment.”
Some minutes were spent as the committee sought an approach to the decisions, with a line-by-line discussion and informal vote being the result for each submission.
Tay Canada Day, the largest recipient, was approved without discussion, as was the Portarama Family Festival. The Karma Project, originally asking $5,000, was reduced as the committee cited limited information and lightly questioned what the direct benefit of the food resource was with specifics to Tay Township.
The appearance of several first-time requests raised concerns that the qualifications for the municipal grants weren’t having the proper effect. One grant request from Port McNicoll Minor Ball was in regards, according to Deputy Mayor Barry Norris, to the covering of the crowd stands; staff and the committee agreed it was more of an operating and capital budget need than a municipal grant item.
While the first-time Warm and Cozy Children’s Charity request was met with praise from the committee, Mayor Ted Walker raised an interesting point toward a requirement of information from the submissions.
Said Walker: “This is a very worthwhile organization, and I do know that they do get support and funding from various other sources. I believe this is the first time they’ve asked us for funds, and it falls into that same criteria of… how much do we provide, and are we duplicate-funding with others?”
Coun. Gerard LaChapelle, chair of the corporate services section, took note of the concerns and questions, responding with a suggestion of his own.
“At some point down the road, through (high level staff and committee members), this committee will sit and streamline this (grant selection process) so that we don’t have this kind of confusion from here on out, and maybe address some of the concerns that we spoke to today.”
The 2023 municipal grant applications report from the corporate services department, including requests and application submissions, can be found in the committee of the whole agenda on the Tay Township website.
Tay council meets for committee of the whole meetings every second Wednesday of the month, and regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.