The Municipality of Hastings Highlands council had the first meeting of their new council on Nov. 23. All new council members were sworn in to office, while returning council members retook their oath of office to the municipality. The meeting was open to the public and the media. New Mayor Tony Fitzgerald and CAO David Stewart comment on this meeting in a media release sent out on Nov. 23.
The Municipality of Hastings Highlands sent out a media release on Nov. 23 about the inaugural meeting of its new council, which will serve Hastings Highlands residents from 2022 to 2026. The meeting was held at the Hastings Highlands municipal office in Maynooth. The new council is comprised of the following members; Mayor Tony Fitzgerald, Deputy Mayor Tammy Davis, Councillor Keith Buck, Councillor Roger Davis, Councillor Tracy Hagar, Councillor Nancy Matheson and Councillor Joan Nieman.
According to the release, the first council meeting with a regular business agenda will occur on Jan. 18, 2023, and the council meeting schedules, agendas and minutes are available online at www.hastingshighlands.ca.
Stewart says in the media release that the municipal government landscape is constantly evolving and changing and Hastings Highlands has always prided itself on adapting and being a progressive thinking community.
“This has been accomplished through strong council leadership and dedicated professional team members who are able and willing to take on the varied challenges that face them daily. Our team looks forward to the next four years,” he says.
Mayor Fitzgerald had this to say in the media release following the inaugural council meeting.
“We get to make reasonable, affordable and sustainable decisions that will ensure an enviable community with a progressive vision and financial stability for our children and our grandchildren,” he says. “And I wouldn’t trade that opportunity for the world.”