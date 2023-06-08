West Nipissing council plans to adopt a new policy that will help oversee the municipality’s short and long-term capital budget expenses. Projects such as road repairs and other big-ticket items will be guided by the policy, which “supports a coordinated strategic approach to capital projects and funding sources while ensuring appropriate financial controls,” municipal staff explained.
This policy follows an overhaul of the procedural by-law, a new service request and complaint policy, a policy to fill empty council seats, a social media policy, and a new by-law policy to govern municipal beaches.
This new policy “encapsulates best practices for the Municipality,” explained treasurer Alisa Craddock, “and some things we have to strive towards to have consistency in our capital planning.” The document will also serve future councils, as it provides a framework for best managing the timeline for capital expenses.
The capital budget is a multi-year financial plan that looks ahead five to ten years. The budget allows the municipality to plan for significant future work necessary to maintain infrastructure or enhance service levels.
Staff clarified that “capital expenditure is defined as a significant expenditure incurred for the improvement, acquisition or major rehabilitation of buildings, equipment, rolling stock and infrastructure used in providing municipal services (including studies undertaken related to such expenditure).”
The policy will take into account other long-term plans like the municipality’s asset management plan as well, so when department heads are putting together budgets for their departments, they can take into account the long-term expenditures the municipality anticipates.
In fact, department managers take part in the budget process by identifying their needs, and these can also be prioritized by referring to the asset management plan, and the master, strategic and official plans drafted by the municipality. The policy also outlines that community input is considered in this process, as are council requests.
Each budget shall include the year a project starts, the anticipated timeline, a brief description of the project, how it relates to the strategic plan, and an indication of the project’s priority ranking.
The policy outlines that the budget will be reviewed regularly, including a quarterly financial detail of the capital budget which will be provided to council beginning at the end of the second quarter, and a summary listing of capital budgets will be provided to department directors with the monthly operating statements.
Any capital project that exceeds five per-cent, or $10,000 (whichever is more) “shall have an explanation as part of the quarterly reporting to council,” staff explained.
The policy also includes a mechanism to deal with unbudgeted projects or for when projects exceed budgeted amounts. Mitigating these circumstances include scaling back the scope of the project to conform to the original budget, cancel another project with the same funding source, or cancel the project and resubmit it for next year’s budget.
As for that rating system, a 5 Star project rates the highest, and these refer to projects that “must be completed to meet statutory or mandated initiatives.” For example, if a municipal building fell in disrepair and an inspector deemed it unsafe until fixed, those repairs would be a 5 Star priority. If the government asks for an improvement, that’s a 5 Star project.
Three Star projects include “growth related projects,” and “serious lifecycle maintenance items.” Staff noted these projects can wait a couple of years before becoming critical. The new guide will help identify the priority projects the municipality plans to embark on.
“I think this is a great tool for us, and future councils,” said Mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon. “For us to be able to look at a 10-year cycle in conjunction with the asset management plan is excellent.”
The draft of the policy is available on the municipality’s website, and council plans to make it official at its next meeting.
